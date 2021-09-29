'England's Gene Editing Regulations For Agriculture Will Be Loosened,' Says UK Min Eustice

The UK farming and environment minister, George Eustice, said on Wednesday that gene editing regulations in agricultural research would be eased in England as part of a plan to use post-Brexit freedoms to address problems related to farming and food security. According to Eustice, gene editing has the ability to tap into the genetic resources provided by nature. It's a tool that could aid in addressing some of the world's most pressing issues, such as food security, climate change and biodiversity loss.

The move is a significant departure from European Union legislation, which had barred gene editing and genetically modified organisms for decades due to concerns about their safety. Scientists, on the other hand, are not free from the requirement to report any research trials to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). According to reports, the government intends to keep easing laws in this regard.

The change only applies to England

Defra said on Wednesday that the next stage will be to evaluate the regulatory definitions of a genetically modified creature. It further added that organisms created through gene editing and other genetic technologies will be excluded if they could have been formed through traditional breeding. Because agriculture is devolved within the United Kingdom, countries like Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own rules, so the change only applies to England.

The adjustments were greeted positively by scientists. Angela Karp, director and chief executive of Rothamsted Research said that gene editing gives them a powerful new tool to accelerate the generation of plant varieties that can potentially be more nutritious, more resilient against climate change and grown with a reduced environmental impact, which had a field trial for gene-edited wheat approved before the changes, as per The Guardian.

The government was considering the implications of any changes to UK law

Defra's chief scientific adviser, Gideon Henderson said that the government was considering the implications of any changes to UK law on Genetically Modified (GM) organisms for future trade negotiations, according to The Guardian. The EU, as well as certain other countries, apply rigorous regulations. Even if GM organisms and associated products were excluded from trade agreements, there may be fears that other agricultural products would be harmed in crops, due to potential cross-contamination and in meat, due to cattle eating GM crops.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@talkRADIO, AP