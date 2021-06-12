'Enjoying Yourself?': Queen Elizabeth Leaves G7 Leaders In Chuckles With Her Witty Remark

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, on June 11, hosted G7 (Group of seven) leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Known for her wit, the 95-year-old monarch took the opportunity to make a quip which left all the President and Prime Ministers in chuckles. Just as all the leaders gathered for the ceremonial photograph, the Queen asked, “are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?". Her hilarious remark left everybody amused, Mirror reported.

UK PM Boris Johnson, who was also in attendance empathically remarked “yes” as others continued to laugh. The British Monarchy has been involved in “soft diplomacy” as the global summit continues to draw the attention of the world. On Friday, seven leaders including UK PM Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian PM Mario Draghi, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga along with European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen attended the open-air reception at one of the most popular attractions in the UK. Along with the reigning monarch herself, they were welcomed by Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This year’s summit would be attended by Prince William And Kate, marking another step towards the position of Royal seniors. Later, the Royal Palace took to social media to share pictures of the global leaders "enjoying themselves" at the event. The leaders, from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, many with spouses, were pictured chatting to the royals.

The UK is hosting this year’s G7 conference in Cornwall from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13. The meeting is expected to see the leaders of the world’s “most advanced economies” in attendance. Speaking about the same, Downing Street, in a statement said, the meeting would witness the world leaders provide a million doses through dose sharing and expansion of vaccine manufacturing. Additionally, the leaders are also expected to bring issues like regional security, free and fair trade, climate change, values of open society at the discussion table.

