Esther McVey Reminded Of Feud With Lorraine Kelly After Losing Ministerial Post

UK News

Esther McVey is now being reminded of her feud with television presenter and her former colleague Lorraine Kelly with whom she used to work on GMB show.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Esther McVey

Several high-profile British MPs have been sent to backbenches after being stripped off their ministership during the recent post-Brexit reshuffling of the cabinet by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Among the ministers who lost their post are Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, business secretary Andrea Leadsom, environment secretary Theresa Villiers, attorney general Geoffrey Cox, universities and science minister Chris Skidmore and housing minister Esther McVey.

The feud

Esther McVey is now being reminded of her feud with television presenter and her former colleague Lorraine Kelly with whom she used to work on Good Morning Britain show. Last year the duo made headlines when McVey appeared on the show during the 2019 Tory leadership contest. After McVey announced on Twitter that she has been sacked of her position as Housing Minister, netizens started posting memes with an image of laughing Lorraine Kelly. 

Read: UK's Boris Johnson Shakes Up Government With Cabinet Shuffle

Read:  UK: Rishi Sunak Appointed As Treasury Chief By PM Boris Johnson In Cabinet Reshuffle

Other high-profile names that have been excluded from the new cabinet are former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, who has been replaced by Rishi Sunak, his former deputy and son-in-law of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy. 39-year-old Rishi was a banker with Goldman Sachs before he was elected Member of Parliament in 2015. 

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison Announces Cabinet Reshuffle After Two Resignations

Baroness Nicky Morgan, Minister for Department for Digital, Culture, Media, Sport has been replaced by Oliver Dowden. Dowden was the former minister of the cabinet office and paymaster general at the Treasury. Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith has been replaced by Brandon Lewis, a former immigration minister at the Home Office. Another Indian-origin minister appointed by Boris Johnson in the latest cabinet reshuffle is Alok Sharma, who replaced Andrea Leadsom a former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Read: Cabinet Clears Amendment To Banking Laws To Strengthen Cooperative Banks

Published:
