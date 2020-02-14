Esther McVey Reminded Of Feud With Lorraine Kelly After Losing Ministerial Post

Several high-profile British MPs have been sent to backbenches after being stripped off their ministership during the recent post-Brexit reshuffling of the cabinet by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Among the ministers who lost their post are Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, business secretary Andrea Leadsom, environment secretary Theresa Villiers, attorney general Geoffrey Cox, universities and science minister Chris Skidmore and housing minister Esther McVey.

The feud

Esther McVey is now being reminded of her feud with television presenter and her former colleague Lorraine Kelly with whom she used to work on Good Morning Britain show. Last year the duo made headlines when McVey appeared on the show during the 2019 Tory leadership contest. After McVey announced on Twitter that she has been sacked of her position as Housing Minister, netizens started posting memes with an image of laughing Lorraine Kelly.

I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister



I wish my successor the very best & every success



I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) February 13, 2020

Esther McVey has been sacked as Housing Minister in the Cabinet reshuffle. This is the worst thing to happen to her since Lorraine Kelly destroyed her on live TV pic.twitter.com/3wGfI2nLnL — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 13, 2020

Lorraine Kelly and her makeup artist gays learning that Esther McVey has been sacked pic.twitter.com/VU1q7GntTd — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) February 13, 2020

Footage of Lorraine Kelly The Actress briefly resting to answer whether she liked Esther McVey during their GMTV years. ‘I don’t remember love. I don’t remember at all.’ pic.twitter.com/ejI0yrtWPt — Lauren Franklin (@Franklinsays) June 10, 2019

Other high-profile names that have been excluded from the new cabinet are former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, who has been replaced by Rishi Sunak, his former deputy and son-in-law of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy. 39-year-old Rishi was a banker with Goldman Sachs before he was elected Member of Parliament in 2015.

Baroness Nicky Morgan, Minister for Department for Digital, Culture, Media, Sport has been replaced by Oliver Dowden. Dowden was the former minister of the cabinet office and paymaster general at the Treasury. Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith has been replaced by Brandon Lewis, a former immigration minister at the Home Office. Another Indian-origin minister appointed by Boris Johnson in the latest cabinet reshuffle is Alok Sharma, who replaced Andrea Leadsom a former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

