EU Launches €300 Billion 'Global Gateway' Plan To Rival China In Boosting Global Infra

The European Commission, on December 1, unveiled a plan to invest €300 billion globally in infrastructure, digital and climate projects by 2027. The decision has been taken by the European Commission's new European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport, as per the press release. The plan, called Global Gateway, aims to bolster health, education and research systems across the world.

The goal of Global Gateway is to mobilise up to €300 billion in investments between 2021 and 2027 to underpin a global recovery, according to the press release. Global Gateway projects will be developed and delivered through Team Europe Initiatives. The EU institutions, member States, and European financial institutions will work together with European businesses, governments, civil society and the private sector in partner countries.

To succeed, #GlobalGateway must be a #TeamEurope project & must involve the private sector.



It also needs political leadership and alignment with like-minded partners.



I discussed this with @POTUS Biden. We want to show that democracies and value-driven investments can deliver. pic.twitter.com/GnXGW27dek — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 1, 2021

Global Gateway is about increasing investments and promoting democratic values & high standards. In addition, Global Gateway aims to have "good governance and transparency, equal partnerships, green and clean, secure infrastructures and that catalyse private sector investment".

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, stated in the press release that the European model is about investing in infrastructure, sustainable investment, climate, energy, education and transport, and insisted that the EU supports quality infrastructure.

Ursula von der Leyen in the European Commission said: "COVID-19 has shown how interconnected the world we live in is. As part of our global recovery, we want to redesign how we connect the world to build forward better." "The European model is about investing in both hard and soft infrastructure, in sustainable investments in digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research, as well as in an enabling environment guaranteeing a level playing field." "We will support smart investments in quality infrastructure, respecting the highest social and environmental standards, in line with the EU's democratic values and international norms and standards. The Global Gateway Strategy is a template for how Europe can build more resilient connections with the world," Ursula von der Leyen added.

As per a CNN report, the European Union has launched the plan to invest €300 billion globally, as a better alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the plan offered a "'true alternative" to China's global infrastructure program.

Reportedly, China has been accused of burdening some countries with huge debts. Beijing launched its Belt and Road project in 2013 to enhance trade links with the rest of the world.

