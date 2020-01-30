Tearful EU Lawmaker's Sing 'Auld Lang Syne' After Giving Final Approval To Brexit

The European Parliament on January 29 gave its final approval to Britain's divorce from the bloc and paved the way for Brexit to take place on January 31. The chamber also broke into singing Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish song to bid farewell, after voting 621 for versus 49 against the Brexit deal, with 13 abstentions. Britain will leave the EU institutions but still remain under most EU rules during a transition until the end of the year which will reportedly see Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government try to negotiate an ambitious free trade agreement with his 27 former partners remaining in the bloc.

It was an emotional day in the Brussels parliament, steeped in a mixture of nostalgia, political carnival and historical metaphor. The veteran MEP and leader of Britains Brexit Party, Nigel Farage also is a triumphant mood. In his speech in parliament, he described Brexit as a victory for populism over 'globalism'. After his speech, he even waved British flags, in contravention of the rules, then left before returning to vote.

'Important moment in history'

Britain is just hours away from leaving half a century-old European Union membership. The historic move to leave the 27-nation bloc is scheduled for January 31 at 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) after joining the union in 1973. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to 'Get Brexit Done' and called it 'taking back control'. As the moment nears, he reportedly said that Friday will be an “important moment in the history of the United Kingdom”.

Even though the UK will no longer be represented in the EU, Britons will be able to work in and trade freely with the bloc nations until December 31 and vice versa. Ever since the 2016 EU referendum, the Brexit process has been followed by countless debates, criticism, a constant back-and-forth between EU and the UK, and even the prorogation of the British parliament. It was this referendum which also led two Prime Ministers to quit.

