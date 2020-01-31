EU Leaders Vow To Work Hard To Assure A Great Future Of Britain After Brexit

The European Union leaders vowed that they will work hard to make sure Britain has a great future after their divorce on January 31, according to the European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen. She wrote in a joint article with European Council head Charles Michel and of European Parliament President David Sassoli that Britain could no longer have unrestricted access to the European internal market.

The EU leaders vowed to work hard and find new ways of working together with their allies, partners and friends, as per an excerpt from the article released on Thursday evening.

Britain set to leave bloc at midnight 2300 GMT

After long-lasting divorce talks, Britain is all set to leave the bloc it joined in 1973 at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT) on Friday. The departure comes 3½ years after the country voted by a margin of 52%-48% to walk away from the club. It’s the first time a country has left the EU, and many in the bloc regard it as a sad day. In Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel and EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to sketch out the EU’s first steps as a group of 27, rather than 28.

New talks to be held soon

It is expected new talks on issues from trade to security will start soon. The exit deal ensured the rights of millions of British and EU citizens would be protected in the place they felt at home. They wrote that after Brexit, Europe will come closer together to protect its interests in the world.

Foreign Minister of Britain, Dominic Raab wrote in a newspaper that Britain would work to expand trade, improve security and overcome common global challenges. Britain said that 11 months is enough time to reach a "zero tariff, zero quota" trade deal.

(with inputs from agencies)