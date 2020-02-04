EU Would 'enthusiastically' Welcome An Independent Scotland: Donald Tusk

The former European Council president Donald Tusk has said that Scotland, which is already seeking to remain a part of the 27-nation-bloc, would be welcomed 'enthusiastically' if it wins independence from rest of the United Kingdom. Just days after Britain officially left the European Union on January 31, Tusk said in an interview with an international news agency that Scotland would be treated with 'empathy' and he has been feeling 'very Scottish'.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated towards the intention of rejoining the bloc after gaining independence from the UK. However, according to international reports, her opponents have said that there is no guaranteed access to the European Union. German member of the European Parliament and European Greens co-president Ska Kellar has said that it would be 'stupid' for the EU states to veto the membership of an independent Scotland.

Tusk's comments in the interview came after a poll which revealed that the majority of Scottish people support independence which is for the first time in five years. Scotland has also been a major issue related to Britain's exit from the bloc and has witnessed multiple debates and discussions.

Tusk had also said that EU would not accept Scotland into the group until 'formalities' and treaty agreements are not adhered to. Meanwhile, media reports also suggest that the next Scottish referendum for independence might not take place in at least four years.

Most disputed aspect of Brexit

Brexit did not mark the end of the saga as the most disputed aspect of the UK being identified as the third country remains the 300-mile border will share with the Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. The Brexit issue has reportedly resulted in real divisions between the four nations that make up the UK and there are fears over the splits to become permanent.

While England and Wales voted to leave the bloc, Scotland and Northern Ireland opposed the decision. However, Johnson has assured that all four nations will be involved in the discussions that will take place during the transition period with the EU.

(Image credits: AP)