Euro 2020: UK PM Receives Petition With 3 Mn Signs For Holiday On July 12 If England Wins

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received over three million petitions to permit a bank holiday on July 12 if England managed to wins the Euro 2020 finals scheduled to be held in Wembley, London. The victory of the Three Lions against Denmark quickly prompted England supporters to sign a petition demanding a national holiday on July 12. The request came in after the UK PM reportedly indicated considering a holiday if England lifted the trophy.

A petition was hosted on the United Kingdom Parliament website. The petition read, ‘"Sunday 8 pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this. Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this. Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues." According to the petition page, the government requires one million signatures to discuss any topic, the petition now has 331,412 signatures (when this article was written) and is witnessing an upward graph.

Decision Pending

While England fans are telling ‘it's coming home’ to anyone and everyone, the excitement among football lovers has only increased after England beat Denmark 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday. UK Prime Minister office's spokesperson refused to anticipate the fate of Sunday’s match. “We want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course,” he said. The Euro2020 finals are scheduled to be held on July 11, Sunday against Italy at the Wembley stadium.

2018 World Cup

A similar incident was witnessed in the country two years ago during the 2018 Euro Finals when England reached the latter stages of the game in Russia. More than 2 million fans signed a petition calling for the Monday after the final to be declared into a national bank holiday if Southgate’s team had won the finals. Unfortunately, the petition — and the dream — came to a rather abrupt end in the semifinals as Croatia’s Mario Mandžukić’s goal knocked out the Three Lions in extra time.