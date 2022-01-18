Ex-advisor Of UK PM Johnson Accuses Him Of Lying About Lockdown Party: Report

After No. 10 denied the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned against allowing a "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party during the first lockdown, Dominic Cummings, PM's former top advisor, has accused him of lying. Last week, PM Johnson admitted to attending the BYOB party at the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, but maintained that he had no idea it was a social event.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, Johnson had attended the event with his wife despite the strict Coronavirus restrictions which banned outdoor gatherings.

A leaked email from Martin Reynolds, the PM's Principal Private Secretary (PPS), revealed that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to the lockdown party, The Guardian reported. As per the report, No.10 also refuted the allegation that two senior officials cautioned Johnson not to go ahead with the event, saying this was "not true".

However, Cummings published a new blog post on Monday (Jan 17) disputing the version. He claimed that he personally informed Reynolds of the event's violation of the guidelines, to which PM's PPS allegedly responded, "I think there should not be any problem so long as it is socially distanced. I will check with the Prime Minister to see whether he is happy to go ahead."

Gray might request for an interview with Cummings regarding the matter

In his blog post, Cummings stated, "Not only me, but several eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath that this is what happened," as per Guardian. Sue Gray, in charge of the investigation into Downing Street parties, could request for an interview with Cummings regarding the matter, The Guardian reported, citing Whitehall sources.

As per the report, former members of staff may be also approached if their testimony is relevant, which is within the scope of the inquiry.

Investigation to specify details of each of alleged parties

It should be mentioned here that the investigation is likely to specify details of each of the alleged parties that took place, how many people were present, and who was responsible for organising them. It will also explain the restrictions in effect at the time, as well as whether events broke those regulations or not.

Out of all the charges that lockdown rules were broken in Downing Street, the BYOB party on May 20 has emerged as the most contentious event for Prime Minister Johnson, the report claimed.

