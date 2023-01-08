Ex-marine Claims He Had To Flee Kabul Due To Prince Harry's 'Taliban' Remark In Memoir

Former Royal marine Pen Farthing who was posted in Kabul, Afghanistan, has claimed that he was forced to leave the city due to the controversial claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, titled "Spare". In his new tell-all book which was prematurely released in Spain last week, the Duke of Sussex has claimed that he had killed 25 Talibani soldiers during his military days. The assertion by the youngest son of the British monarch King Charles III attracted a lot of criticism not only from the Taliban but also from several British personnel. Farthing was involved in the coordination of the evacuation of cats and dogs from Kabul after the Taliban forces took over the country in August 2021.

According to The Sun, Farthing slammed the autobiography calling it “badly judged”. The 53-year-old also claimed that the revelations made by the UK Royal have put his own “life in danger”. The ex-marine asserted that the ignorant remarks by the Duke of Sussex has led him to leave behind his work with the animal shelters due to the “potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like me”. On Friday, the ex-marine hurled criticism over the remarks by the British Prince as he took to Twitter to express his discontent.

Farthing tweeted, “Well I was a Royalist until today…. Cheers #PrinceHarry You have been very badly advised I would probably say. And glad you thought through the security implications of those of us still out in #Afghanistan trying to bring about some good. #idiot #notmyprince."

‘The animal suffer, not me’: Farthing calls out Royal fanatics

After the supporters of the estranged Prince hurled criticism at the ex-marine, Farthing lashed out explaining the severity of the situation. The 53-year-old former military personnel then went on to tweet, “To the idiots who made comments in support of #PrinceHarry in my tweet below, know I have had to evac from #Kabul tonight in case of potential reprisal attacks on ex-forces people like me in the wake of his badly judged memoir.. the animals suffer not me. You happy?” According to New York Post, Farthing’s work with Operation Ark has been paused due to the recent change. The organization has been involved in rescuing animals for the last 18 months.

During his deployment in Afghanistan as an Apache Helicopter pilot, the UK Prince claimed that he had killed 25 Talibani soldiers. In his memoir the Prince stated that he felt like the soldiers were “chess pieces, being removed from the board”. Following Harry’s insensitive remarks, the young Prince faced severe backlash from many.

Taliban leader Anas Haqqani called out the Prince online and wrote, “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans…these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity”.

The Duke of Sussex’s new book titled “Spare” is all set to hit the shelves this January and royal fanatics are eager to know what more royal dirt the Prince has in store.