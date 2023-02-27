Ex-Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers Says MPs Must Have Vote On NI Brexit Deal

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers said that it is “crucial that parliament has a vote,” as UK and EU gear up to close in on a crucial Brexit deal for Northern Ireland. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen released a joint statement in which both the leaders have “agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

The issue is complex since the United Kingdom may have left the EU on January 31 but the issue related to the Northern Ireland Protocol has created a problem for a very long time. According to The Guardian, the Northern Ireland Secretary spoke on the issue hours before Leyen was due to meet the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The UK is billing the conversation as the “final talks” over a revised Northern Ireland protocol pact.

“I want to see a deal which delivers a return to power-sharing in Northern Ireland,” Villiers told the British News outlet on Monday. The British Prime Minister is set to meet Von der Leyen on Monday. Following the meeting, Sunak, foreign secretary James Cleverly and Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will give the British cabinet an update on the talks. The two leaders are also expected to head to Windsor to meet the new British Monarch King Charles III.

What is the contested deal all about?

According to The Guardian, the new deal is expected to address the key issue of goods coming into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland. The issue is important to the EU since the Republic of Ireland is still part of the European Union, hence the goods from the non-EU member Northern Ireland will reach the EU single market through the border.

There have been conflicts over whether the borders will be a land border or a sea border between the two Irelands. According to The Guardian, the new deal will also look into removing the EU’s right to go to the European Court of Justice. An arbitration panel will be established instead which will involve both Northern Irish and EU judges.

The new deal is considered a monumental since it has the potential to change the dynamics between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Dominic Raab, the deputy Prime Minister and former Brexit secretary is backing the deal and asserted that if both sides go ahead with this, then it will be a “significant achievement” for the Sunak administration. “If we can get this over the line … it will be a really important deal. I think it would mark a paradigm shift, first and foremost for those communities,” Raab asserted, as per the reports by The Guardian.