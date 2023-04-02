Ex-Scottish First Min. Nicola Sturgeon Says Online Rumours Played Part In Her Resignation

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon revealed that the need to seek more privacy in the light of online rumours eventually led to her stepping down from her office. The ex-Scottish first minister resigned as the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in February. The surprising resignation eventually led to the selection of Humza Yousaf as her successor. According to The Guardian, at the time of her resignation, Sturgeon resigned stating the funeral of activist Allan Angus was the moment that cemented her decision.

According to The Guardian, in a British podcast, Sturgeon revealed that it was the online gossip that played a big role in her decision. “I’m not naive, I’m not of the view that I will step down one day and be completely anonymous the next day, I understand the realities of what I have done and I’ll still be in parliament, but I want to have a bit more privacy,” the former Scottish first minister said. “I want to have a bit more anonymity and I just want to protect some of what people take for granted in their lives that I’ve forgotten to have,” she added. The Scottish National Party to which both Sturgeon and Yousaf belonged has been a dominant force in Scotland. Her successor, Yousaf who previously oversaw justice and transport portfolios, served as the Scottish health secretary before he assumed the office of the First Minister.

From a secret lesbian to foreign properties, rumours against Sturgeon did not stop

In the podcast, Sturgeon talked about the kind of rumours that floated around against her. According to The Guardian, she dismissed one such claim that she was a ‘secret lesbian’. The rumour claimed that the former first minister of Scotland was having an extramarital relationship with a female French diplomat. The rumours also speculated that Strugon bought a house from tennis star Andy Murray’s mother and used it as a “love nest”. Another rumour that was floating around against Sturgeon was the fact that she had a global property portfolio and allegedly had a “superinjunction” in place to hide the truth. “I read accounts of my life on social media and I think, you know, it is so much more glamorous sounding and so much more exciting,” she asserted.