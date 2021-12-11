Ex-Tory MP Andrew Griffiths Raped His Wife, Subjected Her To Physical Abuse, Court Finds

Disgraced British lawmaker Andrew Griffiths raped his wife when she was asleep and subjected her to coercive control, a new judgement has revealed. The scathing document, which was published on Friday also stated that the Tory MP subjected his wife Kate to physical assaults and verbal abuse. Notably, Griffiths has “adamantly denied” all the allegations, particularly rape.

“Mrs Griffiths then made allegations that he had pressurised her into this activity and also of rapes which began when she was asleep. These further allegations were not formally put into what had become a much reduced Scott Schedule of Allegations. I prefer particularly when coercive and controlling behaviour is in issue for each party to set out their version of their relationship with details about events of concerns,” an excerpt from the judgement stated.

In July 2018 Griffiths stepped down from his position of UK’s Business Minister after he was exposed as having sent over 2,000 “sexual text messages” to women constituents. “He never met these women but sent over 2000 texts of a sexual and violent nature over a short period and paid them sums of money,” court judgement read. Next year, in November 2019, Griffiths quit his political career, eventually making way for his wife Kate who was elected as Tory MP for the seat of Burton.

'He pushed her against wall, threatened her'

The findings came into light when Griffiths appealed in the court formally seeking more time with his child. As the case proceeded in a civil court, Judge Elizabeth found that, on multiple occasions, the 51-year-old hit Kate, pushed her against wall, spat at her, thrown a tray of food over her and even threatened her. In addition, he also made violent acts against a female relative of him who was not named in the court judgement.

Judge Elizabeth said, " Inevitably relationships are mostly conducted in private making it difficult when one parties word is the only evidence they have. The court has to look at what has been described as ’the broad canvas' of the evidence before it. The role of the court is to consider the evidence in its totality and to make findings on the balance of probabilities accordingly. Within this context, the court must consider each piece of evidence in the context of all of the other evidence."

(Image: Jessica Taylor)