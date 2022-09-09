Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson Gives Emotional Tribute To Queen; Exudes Confidence On King Charles

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, former Britain Prime Minister Borris Johnson, who served the country under the the longest reigning monarch of UK, paid an emotional tribute to the late queen at the House of Commons on Friday. He, however, expressed joy over Charles III becoming the new King, stating that the late queen would consider this her highest achievement.

'Queen showed the world how to serve'

Paying homage to the Queen at the UK Parliament, the former British PM said, "Queen showed the world how to live, love and serve. She was determined to carry out her duties. She was knowledgeable and fascinated by politics. She became the greatest statesman. She knew how to keep us going when times were tough. She helped to guide us as well as the nation. She was an inspiration to all of us. She worked so hard for the good of the country. We are coming to understand in her death, the full magnitude of what she did for us all."

"The succession has already taken place, and I believe she would regard it as her own highest achievement, that her son, Charles III will clearly and amply follow her own extraordinary standards of duty and service and the fact that today we can say with such confidence, 'God Save The King' is a tribute to him, and above all, to Elizabeth, The Great," he added.

Queen Elizabeth passes away; King Charles III takes over

UK's Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, and the throne passed immediately to her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. He is now known as King Charles III. However, it may take a few months before Charles’ formal coronation. Notably, the UK Queen succeeded the throne in February 1952 but was not crowned until June 1953. King Charles will be officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, was the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The UK Queen ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.