Ex-UK PM Criticizes Boris Johnson Administration Over Handling Of Owen Paterson Scandal

Former UK PM John Major has termed the handling of Owen Paterson lobbying scandal by Boris Johnson-led government as “shameful” while criticising its actions.

Former UK Prime Minister John Major has termed the handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal by the Boris Johnson-led government as “shameful” while criticising its actions. While speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Major said that the handling indicated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was “politically corrupt”. The former British PM said that he would be confused while considering voting for Johnson to remain the Prime Minister of the UK in the next election.

Major’s comments came after the UK government briefly attempted to protect Paterson from punishment for what the standards committee called an “egregious case” of breaching lobbying rules. Major said, “I think the way the government handled that was shameful, wrong and unworthy of this or indeed any government. It also had the effect of trashing the reputation of parliament.”

As per The Guardian report, the UK MPs had been due on Wednesday to vote on the Tory MP Paterson’s 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for advocating on behalf of two firms that paid him more than £100,000 with a year between them. However, Downing Street chose to back an amendment that suspends the punishment and created a new standards body constituting the Tory majority.

Paterson resigned on 4 November

As the government backing of the amendment triggered criticism, the Johnson-led administration took a U-turn and suspended its support to the amendment after it had passed the Commons. Paterson is a former Northern Ireland and environment secretary, and he announced his resignation on 4 November.

Paterson said on Thusrsday, “I have today, after consultation with my family, and with much sadness decided to resign as the MP for North Shropshire. The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me.”

“My integrity which I hold very clear has been repeatedly and publicly questioned. I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety,” he added. However, according to Major, the attempt to protect Paterson by Johnson’s government was “profoundly un-Conservative” and something he disliked “intensely”. He said that present administration’s actions were “damaging at home and to our reputation overseas”.

