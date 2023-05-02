Ex-UK PM Liz Truss Disputes £12,000 Bill Over ‘missing’ Items At Chevening Estate

Liz Truss, the ex-UK prime minister and former foreign secretary, is facing a substantial invoice for food, drinks, and missing items from the estate she resided in before moving to Downing Street. The politician from the Conservative party is purportedly contesting some of the charges.

According to an article published by the Mail on Saturday, the UK government has allegedly requested that Truss pay a sum of £12,000 ($15,000). The missing items, which were reportedly lost last summer from Chevening, the 17th-century country house provided as a residence for high-ranking officials, included bathrobes and slippers.

As per the article, the former UK PM had reportedly met with her close aides several times at Chevening in August of last year, as she was getting ready to assume the role of Prime Minister from her predecessor Boris Johnson.

An anonymous source told the Mail that “Liz used Chevening as a mini Number Ten, holding meetings with her inner circle, which often turned into parties in the evening”.

The cabinet has purportedly demanded that Truss pay for the expenses related to what officials have referred to as a "series of summer parties" at Chevening that were reportedly unrelated to official state business.

Truss’s spokesperson told the media outlet that “Liz always paid for the costs of her personal guests at Chevening”. Her representative insisted that the invoice was made up of both “costs for her personally and costs for official Government business” involving senior civil servants.

According to a spokesperson for the former PM, the majority of the bill pertains to these alleged summer parties, and Truss has requested that the costs be separated into distinct categories. The representative further explained that Truss has asked for an "accurate invoice" before she agrees to pay.

'White powder' found at Chevening during Truss' stay

The Guardian had previously reported in December 2022 that Truss' time at Chevening last summer was the focus of another story. The article alleged that after at least two parties attended by her, staff at the mansion had discovered white powder, which was later identified as cocaine.

The newspaper emphasised that there was no evidence to suggest that Truss herself had used or was aware of cocaine being consumed at Chevening during her visits. The former Prime Minister denied the allegations, stating that they were "categorically untrue".

Truss, who took office as the UK's Prime Minister in early September 2022, had to resign on October 20, 2022, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in the country's history. Her resignation followed a failed attempt to address high inflation through a mini-budget proposal presented by her cabinet. The outcome of this initiative caused market instability and ultimately led to her downfall.