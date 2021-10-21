Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Calls For 500,000 COVID Booster Shots Per Day Amid Surge In Cases

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's think tank has urged the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government to intervene in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 infections triggering a winter crisis. A report from the Tony Blair Institute recommended that ministers set a goal of administering 500,000 booster shots per day, citing concerns that a new wave of infection could overwhelm the National Health Service (NHS) which may lead to a new lockdown. As the number of cases grows, Blair stated the government must act "quickly and decisively" to avert another lockdown as the winter season approaches.

A daily target for booster doses would require the government to reactivate the vaccine infrastructure put in place earlier this year and to start using the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for boosters. According to the report, the government should seek to inoculate half of all children aged between 12 to 15 years by the beginning of December, while also prioritising the approval of vaccines for children under the age of 12. Meanwhile, according to the country's Health Minister Edward Argar, a faster vaccination booster campaign would allow the health system to cope with the surge in cases. On Thursday, he claimed the government was still winning the race against the COVID-19 spread, but the "margin of victory has shrunk," reported by Sky News.

"National Health Service is under 'sustainable pressure'"

Despite a warning made by a prominent doctors' organisation requesting the government to implement measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, Health Minister Argar claims the NHS is under "sustainable pressure," reported the British news website. It comes after Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, estimated the country may see 100,000 cases every day, but refused to execute "plan B," which includes advice to work from home, enforced face masks, and vaccine passports. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the British Medical Association (BMA) accused ministers of being "willfully negligent" in disregarding NHS leaders' appeals to execute "plan B."

It should be mentioned here that the report from the Tony Blair Institute also urged ministers to "urgently explore" the possibility of creating a COVID passport and reinstating mandatory mask-wearing requirements in crowded indoor public spaces. Blair warned that unless fast action was taken, more limitations will be required in the coming days. Notably, 80 per cent of those aged 12 years and above have had received two doses of vaccines, and millions, including everyone over 50, are being offered a booster shot. However, this week the United Kingdom saw nearly 50,000 new infections in a single day, reported the Associated Press (AP).

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: PTI/AP)