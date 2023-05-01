Ex-US President Trump Arrives In Scotland For Golf Getaway, Says ‘great To Be Home’

Donald Trump, former US president, has landed in Scotland to play golf. He landed at Aberdeen airport, where he was greeted by two pipers, a red carpet, and a motorcade of ten vehicles. Earlier, Trump announced on his own social media network, Truth Social, that he would be launching a "spectacular" second course at the contentious Menie estate in the nation's northeast.

He will continue his travel from Scotland to Doonbeg on the west coast of Ireland. A victory for Trump will make America "greater than ever before," according to Trump, who is vying for the White House again in 2024 and is widely regarded as the expected Republican contender. He expressed excitement about the visit but admitted that his campaign was on his mind, the Guardian reported.

Will be meeting with many wonderful friends: Donald Trump

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there. The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen in Scotland, and Doonbeg in Ireland. Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen. Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before," Trump said.

Trump is travelling to Scotland at a time when he is in a legal tussle in New York for his business practices. He is accused of fabricating business records in order to conceal harmful information prior to the 2016 presidential election and has filed a not-guilty plea. Trump previously visited for two days at his Turnberry course while he was president in 2018, where he met with Theresa May, the UK's prime minister at the time, and the Queen, the Guardian reported.

Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, responded when asked last week if he would meet Trump: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”