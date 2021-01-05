'Excited To Return': Alex Ellis Appointed New British High Commissioner To India

Alex Ellis CMG has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to India succeeding Philip Barton KCMG OBE, said the UK government on January 5. Adding that he will be taking the responsibility in this month itself, Alexander Ellis was part of the British Cabinet Office as Deputy National Security Adviser before being appointed as the High Commissioner to India.

Following the announcement by the UK government, Ellis said in a statement that he is “very excited” to visit India along with his wife and son. Calling India a “great country”, the newly-appointed British High Commissioner to India lauded “great job” done by the nation and even foresaw “huge opportunities” for UK-India collaboration. Ellis also noted that India is the first nation that he has previously lived in outside of Britain, at least 35 years ago.

“VERY excited to be going to India, with my wife and son, as British High Commissioner. Great job, great country, huge opportunities for collaboration...Returning to the first country I lived in outside the UK, 35 years ago,” said Alex Ellis.

Read - Twenty More People In India Test Positive For UK Strain Of COVID-19

Read - Stowaway Who Survived Terrifying Travel ‘hanging’ From Jumbo Jet Gets UK Asylum

‘Hope there are Mangoes, Lassis’

Further, the British High Commissioner to India expressed eagerness to learn what all changed and is still the same in India from the time he once lived here and said, ‘hoping there are still Mangoes, Lassis’. Ellis also noted that both nations are currently working on climate change, defence and security and growth to benefit either side.

2. Returning to the first country I lived in outside the UK, 35 years ago. Much to learn about what has and hasn’t changed. I’m hoping there are still 🥭 lassis #IncredibleIndia — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 5, 2021

In a bid to enhance the bilateral ties, Ellis said that he will ensure the “flow of talent” between both nations and noted that the contribution of the Indian community in the UK is “immense” and termed India as a “superpower” in cricket. Towards the end of his statement on Twitter, the British High Commissioner said in a message typed out in Hindi that he will continue to learn the "beautiful but difficult" Indian language.

6. मैं अपनी हिंदी सुधारने की कोशिश करता रहूँगा;

मैं इस कठिन लेकिन सुन्दर भाषा को समझने में आपकी मदद मांगूंगा — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 5, 2021

Read - Joe Wicks To Resume 'PE With Joe' Amidst Third National Lockdown In UK

Read - UK Citizens Barred From Entering Netherlands, Germany For Non-essential Travel