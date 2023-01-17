Explained: What Is Scotland's New Gender Recognition Legislation That UK Govt Has Blocked

The UK government has prevented the implementation of a new law that would allow individuals in Scotland to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis, as per a report from CNN. This move has intensified the already heated debate over wokeism and Scottish independence. Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said that the intervention is a direct attack on the Scottish Parliament's ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters. “If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be the first of many," she said. The British government’s secretary of state for Scotland, Alister Jack, announced that the UK government has taken the rare step of blocking the bill from becoming law due to concerns about its impact on UK-wide equality laws. “After thorough and careful consideration of all the relative advice and the policy implications, I am concerned that this legislation would have an adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation,” he said, according to a New York Times report.

The Scottish parliament passed the bill which allows individuals in Scotland to self-identify their gender on December 22nd. The passage of the bill made Scotland the first region in the United Kingdom to implement this system. The Scottish parliament in Holyrood considered this to be a significant achievement in the pursuit of equality. However, critics believe that allowing people to self identify their gender and making medical transition easier may lead to negative consequences. Abigail Shrier, who used to work for the Wall Street Journal, has documented numerous people who transitioned into another gender and then later, with the passage of time, started regretting their decision. Rishi Sunak, during the Tory leadership contest, made it clear that he is not sympathetic to wokeism and it appears that he considers Scotland's bill a symptom of wokeism.

Does London have a right to block the law?

The Scotland Act of 1998, a law that outlines the authority of the Scottish Parliament, grants the government in London the power to veto laws passed by the Scottish government that fall under the jurisdiction of the British government. After the Scottish legislation was passed, the British government had a window of 28 days to decide whether to block it. UK PM Rishi Sunak decided to use this window. However, it's expected that this decision will be contested in court, marking the beginning of a legal dispute.

What is the new law?

The new law in Scotland brings significant changes to the process of obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC). Previously, individuals had to go through a UK gender recognition panel and provide medical documentation, including a psychiatric diagnosis of gender dysphoria and a report on any medical procedures they may have undergone to change their physical characteristics. Additionally, applicants had to prove that they had been living in their desired gender for at least two years before applying for the GRC. The Scottish government states that the previous system had a negative impact on those who applied for a GRC and the process was often demeaning, intrusive, distressing, and stressful.

The new gender recognition law in Scotland has changed the process for applying for legal recognition of a gender change. Instead of applying to a UK panel, individuals will now apply to the Registrar General for Scotland. The law also eliminates the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and allows 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for legal recognition for the first time. The new self-identification system also stipulates that individuals must have lived in their acquired gender for at least three months before applying, with a six-month requirement for those under 18. Additionally, there is a three-month reflection period before a certificate is issued.

Critics of the new gender recognition law in Scotland argue that it could harm the rights that women have fought for. They also express concern that the law could be used by abusive men to access spaces intended for women. The UN's special rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, has said that the introduction of gender self-identification could lead to men using loopholes to access spaces meant for women. JK Rowling, an author and advocate for women's rights, has also criticized the law, stating that it erases the concept of sex and makes it harder for people to talk about their lives. Rowling also criticized the Scottish government's reforms, and in October, posted a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt calling the Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, a "destroyer of women's rights".