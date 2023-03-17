Explainer| Are The NHS Strikes In UK Finally Ending?

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay is set to make a significant announcement aimed at resolving the ongoing NHS strikes in England. According to sources cited in a Guardian report, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is expected to present a formal pay offer to key unions involved in the industrial action, which includes a one-off payment of up to 6% for this year. As of Thursday morning, last-minute negotiations between the DHSC and the unions were still ongoing, but insiders suggest that a public announcement regarding the offer is imminent. The move comes after months of strikes and walkouts, which have put immense pressure on the already-strained NHS system.

Insiders with knowledge of ongoing negotiations between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and key unions involved in NHS strikes in England have revealed details of the proposed pay offer. Two sources have suggested that the deal would include an across-the-board payment of up to 6% for the 2022-23 financial year, followed by a permanent pay increase of approximately 5% for the upcoming fiscal year. This is significantly higher than the 3.5% pay raise initially proposed by the Treasury.

A better offer?

The pay offer for this year is expected to be split into two parts: a 2% one-off pay award, and a 4% "Covid recovery bonus". With inflation predicted to decrease substantially in the near future, a 5% pay increase is likely to exceed the rate of inflation. Previously, government officials had indicated that they could not revisit the current year's pay agreement, which saw many NHS workers receive a flat-rate increase of £1,400.

Inflation, the root cause of strikes?

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made a statement in his budget address yesterday, attributing the recent wave of strikes to the problem of high inflation. He pledged to work towards resolving these labor disputes, but emphasized the need for a solution that does not exacerbate the inflation problem. For any potential offer to end the strikes to be accepted, it would need to be approved by the members of the involved unions, which represent not only nurses but also ambulance workers and physiotherapists. A consultation process would need to take place before any final decision could be made regarding the strikes.

Context

Last December, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) made history by launching a strike, followed by other unions including Unison, the GMB, and Unite. These unions represent nurses, ambulance workers, and physiotherapists under the Agenda for Change bargaining unit. However, the RCN was the first to decide to suspend its industrial action and engage in "intensive" negotiations with the government last month. The other unions followed suit a few days later.

During negotiations, the government assured the unions that any new pay offer would involve new funds and would not need to be financed using existing NHS resources. The aim is to settle the NHS dispute and potentially pave the way for resolving other labor disputes that have affected public services such as education and the civil service. The strike wave has impacted a wide range of workers, from Border Force staff to driving instructors.

What ails the NHS?

NHS faces a range of challenges. Let's take a quick glance at some of them.

Increasing demand for healthcare services: The NHS is facing a growing demand for healthcare services due to an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and lifestyle factors such as obesity. A study by the King's Fund estimated that the NHS will need an additional 4% per year in funding to keep pace with demand, which is expected to rise by 4% per year until 2030 (King's Fund, 2018).

Shortage of healthcare professionals: The NHS is facing a shortage of healthcare professionals, including nurses, doctors, and allied health professionals. According to a report by the Health Foundation, there is a shortfall of around 100,000 staff across the NHS, including 40,000 nursing vacancies (Health Foundation, 2019). The shortage of staff is leading to increased workload pressures and burnout among those who remain, which is negatively impacting the quality of care provided to patients.

Financial challenges: The NHS is facing significant financial challenges due to increasing demand for healthcare services and limited funding. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, NHS funding has increased by an average of 1.4% per year since 2010, which is below the long-term average of 3.7% per year (Institute for Fiscal Studies, 2021). The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the financial challenges facing the NHS, with estimates that the pandemic has cost the NHS around £10 billion in additional spending (Health Foundation, 2021).

Infrastructure and technology: The NHS is facing significant infrastructure and technology challenges due to underinvestment and aging facilities. According to the NHS Providers, around 40% of the NHS estate is over 50 years old and requires significant investment (NHS Providers, 2021). Additionally, the NHS has been slow to adopt digital technologies and telemedicine, which could improve access to care and reduce costs.

What led to the birth of NHS?

In the 19th century, healthcare provision in the UK was largely provided by charitable organizations and voluntary hospitals. However, as the population grew and industrialization led to overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions, there was increasing demand for a more comprehensive and accessible healthcare system. In the early 20th century, various proposals were put forward for a national healthcare system, but these were met with resistance from vested interests in the medical profession and the government.

The origins of the NHS can be traced to the Beveridge Report of 1942, which identified five "giants" that needed to be defeated in post-war Britain: want, disease, ignorance, squalor, and idleness. The report called for a comprehensive system of social insurance to be established, including a national health service that would be available to all, free at the point of use, and funded through taxation.

The Beveridge Report was well received by the public and provided the impetus for establishing the NHS. In 1946, the National Health Service Act was passed, and the NHS was officially launched on July 5, 1948. The NHS was founded on three core principles: it should be available to all, free at the point of use, and funded through taxation.

Several factors contributed to the establishment of the NHS. First, the post-war period was characterized by a spirit of social solidarity and a desire to rebuild Britain as a fairer and more equal society. Second, the war exposed the inadequacies of the existing healthcare system and highlighted the need for a more comprehensive and accessible system. Finally, the Beveridge Report provided a compelling vision for a national healthcare system that would address the "giants" of want, disease, and ignorance, and provide a better quality of life for all.