Explainer: What Is The New IRA, And Is Group Responsible For Violence In Northern Ireland?

Ireland police have named the detective who was allegedly attacked at a sports complex in Omagh, Northern Ireland on Wednesday night. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was putting footballs in his car trunk with his children when he was shot several times, Guardian reported. Caldwell was critically injured.

John Caldwell is a senior officer who has led high-profile investigations into paramilitaries and other criminals. He is currently in stable but in a critical condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, police are focusing their investigation on dissident republican groups, who have previously targeted police and prison officers.

“We are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation. The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA,” Mark McEwan, the assistant chief constable said. This was the most serious attack on police in Northern Ireland since 2011, when a booby trap bomb killed constable Ronan Kerr. British PM Rishi Sunak has called the shooting appaling and disgraceful.

Omagh and the Troubles

In 1998, the market town of Omagh was rocked by what is widely considered the worst attack of the Troubles. A car bomb, planted by the Real IRA - a dissident republican group that was opposed to the peace process - claimed the lives of 29 people.

Last November, an improvised explosive device was used by the New IRA in Strabane - a town located approximately 20 miles from the site of Wednesday's attack. The device targeted a police patrol car, causing damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries to the two officers who were inside at the time.

A look at the New IRA

The New IRA is a dissident Irish republican paramilitary group that has emerged as a prominent threat to the peace process in Northern Ireland. The group was formed in 2012, through the merger of several smaller republican groups that were dissatisfied with the Northern Ireland peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.

The roots of the New IRA can be traced to the historical conflict between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which has its origins in the partition of Ireland in 1921. The partition of Ireland was a political decision that created Northern Ireland as a separate state from the rest of the island, with a Protestant majority and a significant Catholic minority.

The division of Ireland was deeply divisive, and the Catholic minority in Northern Ireland experienced discrimination and marginalisation under Protestant rule. This led to a series of civil rights protests and political movements in the 1960s and 1970s, which ultimately culminated in the Troubles -- a period of violence and political conflict that lasted from the late 1960s to the late 1990s.

During the Troubles, paramilitary groups on both sides of the conflict - including the Irish Republican Army (IRA) - engaged in a campaign of violence against the British state, as well as against civilians from the opposing community. The conflict claimed the lives of over 3,500 people, and left a deep scar on Northern Irish society.

The Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which brought an end to the Troubles, was a historic moment in Northern Ireland's history. The agreement created a power-sharing government between Northern Ireland's political parties, and paved the way for the IRA to decommission its weapons and disband as a paramilitary group.

However, some republican groups were dissatisfied with the Good Friday Agreement, arguing that it did not go far enough in addressing the underlying grievances of the Catholic community in Northern Ireland. These dissidents formed various splinter groups, including the Real IRA, Continuity IRA, and Óglaigh na hÉireann.

The New IRA emerged as a merger of these groups in 2012, with the aim of continuing the fight for a united Ireland through armed struggle. The group has been responsible for a number of attacks in recent years, including the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

The visible divisions in Northern Ireland that remain unseen

Northern Ireland is a region that is part of the United Kingdom and is located in the northeast of the island of Ireland. It is divided into six counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry (also known as Derry), and Tyrone. The division of Northern Ireland into Catholic and Protestant zones is primarily based on the historical settlement patterns of these communities. The division has its roots in the 17th century, when English and Scottish Protestants began to settle in Northern Ireland as part of a plantation scheme to establish Protestant dominance in the region.

Over time, the Protestant settlers established control over the land and the economy, while the native Irish population - who were predominantly Catholic - were marginalized and excluded from political power. This division was reinforced by the Penal Laws, which were a series of laws passed in the 17th and 18th centuries that discriminated against Catholics and restricted their rights. As a result of this historical division, Northern Ireland is today characterized by a patchwork of Catholic and Protestant communities, with Catholics concentrated mainly in the west and south, and Protestants in the north and east.

In some areas, the division is clearly visible through the physical separation of Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods, with walls and fences separating the two communities. These walls, known as "peace walls," were erected in the 1960s and 1970s. The "peace walls" of Northern Ireland are a physical manifestation of the deep-seated divisions that exist between Catholic and Protestant communities in the region. They are still in place in many areas today, despite the fact that the Troubles officially ended over two decades ago.

The peace walls, also known as "separation barriers," are essentially high concrete walls or metal fences that separate Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods. They are typically located in areas where there has been a history of sectarian violence, such as Belfast and Derry, and are designed to prevent clashes between the two communities. The walls range in height from a few feet to over 20 feet, and can stretch for miles. They are often topped with barbed wire or other deterrents, and are guarded by security cameras and police checkpoints.

The construction of the peace walls was a response to the escalation of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. The Troubles were a period of political conflict and violence that lasted from the late 1960s to the late 1990s, and claimed the lives of over 3,500 people. The violence was largely driven by deep-seated sectarian divisions between Catholic and Protestant communities, and the peace walls were seen as a necessary measure to prevent further violence.

However, while the peace walls may have helped to prevent violence in some areas, they have also served to reinforce the divisions between Catholic and Protestant communities. The walls have created a sense of physical and psychological separation between the two communities, and have made it more difficult for people to move freely between neighborhoods. The existence of the peace walls also sends a negative message to outsiders about Northern Ireland, and reinforces negative stereotypes about the region as a place of conflict and division.