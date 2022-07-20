Explainer: When Will UK PM Final Runoff Vote Results Be Announced & What To Expect

UK MPs, on July 20, cast the runoff ballot to select the final of the two candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader. The results are expected to be announced at 4 pm local time (8:30 pm IST) and the prime minister of the UK will be decided today.

Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak remains the frontrunner among the other two Tory leader candidates in the running, namely trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Sunak had garnered the majority votes at 118 and was just two votes away from 120 which guaranteed his place in the final two in the Tory leadership voting held earlier yesterday, July 19. Last night’s vote saw UK's former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the race. Truss and Mordaunt are vying for second place with 92, and 86 votes respectively. While Badenoch gained one vote to reach 59 and was ousted from the final race.

The MPs will continue the voting through August and the final result will be announced on 5 September, around the time that Boris Johnson, who is currently the prime minister in caretaker capacity, will step down from his role.

During the last night's Tory leadership balloting, Truss told her supporters that she was the "only person who can deliver the change in line with true Conservative principles", Telegraph reported. Sunak's campaign, meanwhile, argued he is the candidate who could beat Labour and be the next premier. MP Mordaunt's campaign said that she has been in touch with the colleagues "so many of Tom and Kemi's backers are calling out for change. As the only one not in Johnson's cabinet, Penny is the sole MP left in the race who offers a genuine fresh start."

(From left: Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat before the live television debate for the candidates for leadership of the Conservative party, hosted by Channel 4 in London. Image: AP)

I have a clear vision for our country and economy - and the experience and resolve to deliver it.https://t.co/koPyqw4wIG#lizforleader pic.twitter.com/V9jENJmyj6 — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 11, 2022

Truss however has been showing stronger support than Mordaunt, as she gained 15 extra supporters last minute, leading ahead of Mordaunt who sits on 86 votes. A debate was scheduled at 8 pm yesterday hosted by Kay Burley but was cancelled after Sunak and Truss pulled out. Penny Mordaunt however took the press questions and was more approachable than the two candidates as her campaign urged UK MPs to choose a new leader, “not just for ourselves, but for all of us”.