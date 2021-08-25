'Extinction Rebellion' Demonstration: Climate Change Activists Block Roads In London

Upon the second day of the 'Extinction Rebellion' (XR) demonstration in central London, on Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators obstructed roads surrounding Parliament Street and Whitehall, reported by a Sputnik journalist, as per ANI. The protest demanded immediate steps from governments to combat climate change. In the demonstration, it is seen that many protestors laid down in the middle of the street in front of a huge green banner that stated "Government in bed with climate criminals," whereas others yelled and danced to the drum beats.

More about 'Extinction Rebellion' protests by climate change activists

One of the members of the Extinction Rebellion protests, Mary, informed Sputnik, "We're here because the government is not telling us the truth about the reality of climate change and what it will mean to our children and grandchildren and for all the generations that will come after them."

As per the thoughts of the climate change activists, officials in the United Kingdom and throughout the globe are attempting to conceal the fact that perhaps the climate is already crumbling, and as a result, there will be water and food supply shortages. They think the worse scenario is that the officials are not taking any measures to prevent this.

Mary claimed that the UK government's commitments to reach the "net zero" objective by 2050 and increase the usage of electric cars as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Green Revolution" are "too little, too late." She even emphasised the fact that it is now the time to take extreme measures. People in the farther south of the nation are suffering greatly, and there are already resource conflicts resulting from climate change.

A Brazilian citizen, Juliana, who came to the demonstration alongside her children, said that she brought them because their future is at risk.

The supposedly "Impossible Rebellion," which the Extinction Rebellion said would continue for two weeks, started on Monday (on 23rd August) and began demonstrations in various locations of central London. The environmental movement also intends to demonstrate against banks that fund fossil fuel corporations. They even planned to target the financial capital of the United Kingdom. Although the demonstrations have been peaceful, the Metropolitan Police reported that several arrests had been made.

'Extinction Rebellion' is a movement for the environment whose objective is to compel companies and governments to take action in the face of climate change. It began in the United Kingdom and has since expanded around the world.

Image Credit: AP