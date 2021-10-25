Facebook Helps 59-year-old UK Woman Reunite With Father After 58 Years

A 59-year-old Julie Lund from Lincolnshire, UK was reunited with her father after 58 years. As per a report by BBC, Julie asked for help in locating her father, on a local Facebook group and was amazed by the response. She was reunited with Brian Rothery, her father who had resided just over an hour away in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire. According to Brian, it was like a miracle.

Julie said in a series of Facebook posts that she used to live with a foster family as a baby and her father Brian used to visit her every week. She claims that he was very sad when her biological mother returned to take her back, since then Julie never saw her father until recently.

Julie shared the picture of her as a baby

On October 5, she published a photo of herself from 1963 in her first post. In the picture, three people can be seen along with a baby in the pushchair, which Julie claims is her. Along with the image, she wrote the caption, "Does anyone recognise the family in this picture? I'm the baby in the pushchair and the photo would have been taken around 1963. Many thanks."

On October 8, she shared another post, this time thanking people for assisting her to find her lost family. She expressed her desire to locate her father and his family in her Facebook post. She wrote, "All I know is that his name is Brian Rothery, he would be in his early 80's and as a child, he lived on Thorn Avenue, Thornhill. I know it's a long shot but I'd be really grateful for any information that might help."

Julie shared a picture with her father on October 13

She finally found her father on October 13 as she shared the picture of herself with her dad Brian Rothery claiming that it was a wonderful day and for the first time since she was a little baby, she met with her father. She further wrote, "Thank you so much to all the lovely folk of Dewsbury especially Bob Whiteside for his amazing detective work. I've waited so long for this day and couldn't be happier. Looking forward to meeting the rest of the family soon."

Image: Facebook/@Julie Lund