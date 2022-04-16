Family Of British POW Captured By Russians Appeal To Putin To Treat Son Humanely

The family of the captured British soldier, a prisoner of war (POW) captured by the Russian troops during the fighting for the Ukrainian army in Mariupol has appealed to Vladimir Putin to “treat him with humanity”. Aiden Aslin, 28, who moved to Ukraine in 2018 was a former care worker and was taken into captivity by the invading Russian forces after he ran out of food while defending the besieged port city of Mariupol. Aslin originally hails from Newark in Nottinghamshire, UK, and had moved to Ukraine after falling in love with a woman from Mykolaiv.

After he was taken hostage, footage of him in handcuffs during captivity was aired by the Russian soldiers as “propaganda” on the Russian state-controlled television channels. He was fighting for Ukraine Army’s 36th Marine Brigade.

Credit: Twitter/@DjHarris0n

The captured British soldier is heard saying that he was phoned in the middle of the night from the front line and the Ukrainian Army informed him that they were surrendering to the Russian forces after running out of food and ammunition. On Friday, in a statement to the Guardian newspaper, his grandmother Pamela Hall said that the video is Russian propaganda. “Ukraine is his adopted country. He’s engaged to a Ukrainian lady, they live together,” she iterated.

“He was due to get married this month, and they were talking about setting up a new home together, children – great-grandchildren in my case.” Briton’s mother, Ang Wood, meanwhile begged Kremlin to treat her son humanly as a prisoner of war.

She asked the Russian forces to treat Aslin in accordance with international laws. After recognizing her son from the tattoos, the mother of the Brit said: “It’s Aiden, I can’t deny it. It’s him,” she said. “I’m in bits. My son will be scared just as we are.”

Credit: Twitter/@Essa_a1l

'I now hold Vladimir Putin to the terms of the Geneva convention': Briton soldier's mother

The devastated mother of the soldier asserted, “I now hold Vladimir Putin to the terms of the Geneva convention. Aiden is a serving member of the Ukrainian armed forces and as such is a prisoner of war and must be treated with humanity.” She continued, “It already looks like he has been beaten up. It is time now for the British government to get involved and help secure Aiden’s release.” In the footage being floated on the Russian state-affiliated channels, a British fighter appears like he had been tortured and beaten up in captivity. He sits in an office in an unknown location with a swollen eyelid and a wound on his forehead.

British big mouth Aiden Aslin, also known as @cossackgundi apparently didn't do any fighting. He must have been on a fishing trip 😂 with the marines. I wonder why he told his family he ran out of ammunition when he didn't fight, very strange. pic.twitter.com/G7NLjmnVhA — Masno (@NovichokRossiya) April 14, 2022

During the “interrogation” by the Russian troops, Aslin tells that he did not kill any Russian servicemen. “I didn’t do any fighting,” he said. After his video was widely used by the Russians to push the war propaganda, his family condemned Russia’s record of committing war crimes and violations of the Geneva Convention. Russians meanwhile claim that he is a foreign mercenary involved in the combat. Aslin’s brother Nathan Wood, urged the viewers not to trust the videos and added that the British government is working to find out where the soldier is. “He’s not a British soldier, but he is a British citizen,” he told UK’s The Times. Aslin’s Twitter page suggests that he has been posting videos mocking the Russian soldiers and had also received death threats from Wagner Group.