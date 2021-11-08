Family Of Kenyan Mother Allegedly Murdered By British Soldier To Sue UK MoD

The family of the 21-year-old Kenyan woman, Agnes Wanjiru who is said to have been murdered by a British soldier, has decided to take legal action against the UK’s Ministry of Defence. As per Sky News report, the relatives of the Kenyan woman who was a single mother to a young baby, have directed the British legal firm Leigh Day to represent them as they seek to find answers to her death. Her family is reportedly also trying to find out why Wanjiru’s death was never investigated.

Agnes Wanjiru's family take legal action against UK MoD

As per media reports, the 21-year-old was found dead in a septic tank behind the Lions Court hotel in Nanyuki in central Kenya which is nearby to UK army’s training camp. Her body was discovered two months after she disappeared in March 2012. The investigation into Wanjiru’s death reportedly revealed that she was murdered by a UK soldier.

As the British army continues to draw fire due to her case, a partner at Leigh Day, Tessa Gregory told Sky News that, “It just seems extraordinary that there are clear allegations that appear to have been well known that a 21-year-old woman in Kenya was brutally murdered by a British soldier whilst they were training in Kenya” while adding that “Yet the family have no answers at all and the Royal Military Police here do not appear to have done a full investigation into the circumstances of the death.”

Gregory revealed to the British media outlet that Leigh Day has “written to the Ministry of Defence to notify them that we're instructed and to ask for all the details of the investigations they've carried out.” The partner at Leigh Day has said that they are seeking a “proper independent investigation to be carried out into both the circumstances of Agnes' death and also how it is that nine years later, nothing has been done to address this.”

UK Ministry of Defence response

As per the report, a spokesperson for the UK’s Ministry of Defence said, “The jurisdiction for this investigation rests with the Kenyan police who we continue to work with on a daily basis to provide all possible support...This remains an active investigation with multiple lines of enquiry. In order to protect the investigation, and in the interests of justice we cannot comment further.”

(IMAGE: ANI/Unsplash)