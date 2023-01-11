Family Of Two Britons Missing In Ukraine 'concerned' For Their Safety & Whereabouts

Families of the Britons who went missing in Ukraine are concerned about their safety amid the Moscow-Kyiv war, reported The Guardian. The two British men identified as Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw are among the volunteers who have been missing in Ukraine. They had been volunteering and helping people evacuate from the frontline of the war since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Chris Parry has been seen last with his mate Briton Andrew Bagshaw while both were heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine where Russian troops have started to move to attack, reported Sky News. Their missing news comes after five Britons were released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine in September, as per the Guardian.

Family of Britons in distress

Both families have shared their worries about the disappearance of their family member volunteering in Ukraine.

Parry's family, including his parents and partner, said in a statement, “We are very worried and concerned about the health and whereabouts of Chris right now." Further, they shared that they are proud of him and praised his qualities of being 'compassionate and caring'.

“We, his family and partner, all love him very much and would be grateful if our privacy could be respected at this difficult time,” said the family in a statement, reported the Guardian.

On the other hand, Andrew Bagshaw's family from New Zealand said in a statement, "Andrew is a very intelligent, independently minded person, who went there as a volunteer to assist the people of Ukraine, believing it to be the morally right thing to do." Further, the statement reads, he has been delivering food and medicines and assisting elderly people to move from near the battlefront of the war and his parents are immensely proud of him.

Meanwhile, a Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development office spokesperson said that they have been supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.

Battle in Soledar becomes intense

A Ukrainian soldier (who has not been identified for security reasons) deployed at the eastern town of Soledar shared that the situation is “critical” and the death toll is now so high that “no one counts the dead", reported CNN

“The situation is critical. Difficult. We are holding on to the last,” said the soldier, reported CNN.

The Ukrainian soldier belongs to the 46th air mobile brigade which is leading Ukraine’s battalion. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers of the brigade “for their bravery and steadfastness in defending Soledar.”