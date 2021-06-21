'Fascinating': Footprints Of Six ‘very Last’ Dinosaur Species Found In UK's Kent, See Pics

In the first-ever “youngest record” of dinosaur association, paleontologists have found footprints of at least 6 ‘very last’ species of dinosaurs that roamed on the UK soil nearly 110 million years ago. Hastings Museum and Art Gallery curator, and a scientist from the University of Portsmouth made the stunning discovery close to the white cliffs of Dover and on the foreshore in Folkestone, Kent, known for stormy weather conditions that affect the cliff and coastal waters, resulting in the unveiling of the new fossils.

These newly discovered footprints, which belong to the theropod, ornithopod, and possibly ankylosaur dinosaurs, are the last record of mammoth species in Britain. The findings were published on June 20 in the Proceedings of the Geologists' Association journal and by the University of Portsmouth, UK. According to the researchers, the footprint fossils were formed due to the sediment filling the ancient impression that was left behind when the dinosaurs' feet had pushed into the ground during the movement.

This is a remarkable discovery because the rocks here represented the last time there was land in the British Isle of about 50 million years, during which time the dinosaurs went extinct. We have documented the very last dinosaurs to walk in Britain, said David Martill, Professor of Palaeobiology.

The impressions are from the last of the many dinosaurs that walked in southern England at the end of the Early Cretaceous period, 110 million years ago. In 2018, more than 85 well-preserved dinosaur footprints which were made by at least seven different species were uncovered in East Sussex, UK. Many such fossilized dinosaur impressions have been found for the past 25 years along the Sussex coast, with the region around Hastings as being one of the most extravagant which was known as Iguanodon in 1825.

[A large iguanodontian footprint, with mud squeezing up between the toes. Credit: University of Cambridge]

[An ankylosaur footprint with skin and claw impressions. Credit: University of Cambridge]

Scientists had previously identified Scientists identified footprints of various sizes ranging from 2 cm to more than 60 cm crosswise over that protected fine detail of skin, scales, and claws. However, it was the first time that Philip Hadland, the lead author on the paper had noticed unusual impressions in the rock formation at Folkestone in 2011, which he thought might be the footprints. The study purports that the footprints belong to the rugged-looking armored dinosaurs called the ankylosaurs, which were like living tanks; theropods that were three-toed flesh-eating dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus rex; and the ornithopods, plant-eating ‘bird-hipped' dinosaurs so-called because of their pelvic structure is a little bit similar to birds.

“To find such an array of species in one place is fascinating. These dinosaurs probably took advantage of the tidal exposures on coastal foreshores, perhaps foraging for food or taking advantage of clear migration routes,” Professor Martill said.

Largest footprint around 80 cm

Most of these footprints were revealed after the tides caused erosion and the experts at the University of Portsmouth later verified them to be dinosaur footprints. The largest footprint found measured around 80 cm in width and 65 cm in length which has been identified as belonging to an Iguanodon-like dinosaur that was plant-eaters, grew up to 10 meters long, and walked on both two legs or on all fours.