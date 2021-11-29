'Fiction': Prince Charles Refutes Racism Claims On Complexion Query Of Harry, Meghan's Son

Clarence House on Monday refuted the claims made in the new royal book that accused Prince Charles of being the royal member who speculated on the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children. Calling it "fiction," Prince Charles' spokesperson refused to make further comments on the book. It is pertinent to mention that the allegations against the heir to the throne came after he allegedly made a comment on the day his son, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry's engagement was announced in November 2017, UK-based publication Metro mentioned.

According to reports, the royal author of the forthcoming book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, Christopher Andersen, alleged that Prince Charles said to his wife, Camilla, "I wonder what the children will look like?" To which she replied, "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain," the book claimed, as per New York Post's report on the book.

However, as per Metro, Clarence House spokesperson mentioned, "this is fiction and not worth further comment."

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, accused an unnamed royal family member of making racist remarks. Meghan had mentioned that when she was pregnant with Archie, a member of the royal family raised concerns over the complexion of the child, specifying that 'how dark his skin might be when born.' The couple, however, later clarified that it was not the Queen or late Prince Phillip.

When insisted by Winfrey to share details about who had those conversations, Markle refused to talk about it further adding that "it would be very damaging to them." Harry too backed-up Markle and expressed his "shock" saying that "it was awkward...that conversation I am never going to share."

Prince Charles arrives in Barbados to attend transition to Republic ceremony

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles is currently in Barbados as a 'guest of honour' as the country is set to transition to a Republic within the Commonwealth. Taking to Twitter, Clarence House announced that the Prince reached the Caribbean nation and was greeted by a Guard of Honour. The Prince was invited by Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.

It is to be mentioned that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on November 30, which also marks the 55th anniversary of Barbados gaining independence from Britain in 1966. The announcement to move to Republic status was made last September as the government decided to "fully leave (the) colonial past behind," the Evening Standard reported. However, the nation will remain a member of the Commonwealth.

Image: AP