'Fill My Can'?: British Journalist's Name Dovetails Brilliantly With His Fuel Reporting

A BBC journalist named Phil McCann has delighted social media users after he reported on United Kingdom's fuel issues. He was covering the fuel issue from Stockport, however, his name sparked laughter for netizens. The people on the internet could not stop themselves from noticing that his name sounded like "fill my can". The connection between his name and the subject he was reporting on has left the netizens in splits.

BBC reporter sparks laughter on the internet

Netizens pointed out that how the BBC reporter's name Phil McCann sounds like "fill my can". The users on the internet shared a screenshot of him reporting from the petrol pump. Even the reporter Phil McCann reacted to the post and wrote "There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter.." along with the screenshot of his name trending on the microblogging site.

There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/573bJHAhU7 — Phil McCann (@phi1mccann) September 25, 2021

A user posted a series of screenshots with people whose names had a similar connection with the incident. The pictures showed three other persons whose names were reportedly related to the issues about which they were speaking. Another Twitter user named Dr Amanda Dolan tweeted, "Well played @BBCBreakfast Sending Phil McCann to cover the petrol panic buying. Genius level choice of reporter!". Another user commented, "This is a classic".

Phil McCann is now in this very specific & rare hall of fame pic.twitter.com/vs09B83il1 — claire. (@blissfulfiction) September 25, 2021

Genius. — Rich MacNee (@richardmacnee) September 25, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 absolutely ❤ — Frotty wonderpuss💙 (@FWonderpuss) September 25, 2021

Absolute genius 🤓 — Stephen Downs (@sdowns29) September 25, 2021

This is a classic. 🤣🤣 — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) September 25, 2021

I’ve just seen myself from earlier in comments- ‘fill my can’ 😂😂👍 — Hall (@mrsnickih) September 25, 2021

Very BBC - no self-awareness. — Ewa Mazierska (@EwaMazierska) September 25, 2021

Well played @BBCBreakfast Sending Phil McCann to cover the petrol panic buying. Genius level choice of reporter! pic.twitter.com/5NskpDq6k3 — Dr Amanda Dolan (@WeegieGeologist) September 25, 2021

More on UK Fuel Crisis

A scarcity of lorry drivers had forced the closure of a large number of petrol stations in Britain over the weekend. This has happened due to the supply issues caused by a shortage of truck drivers. Reportedly, thousands of British gas stations ran dry on Sunday in the United Kingdom. According to AP, long queues of vehicles were seen at many gas stations over the weekend and the police were called to one of the London gas stations after a fight broke out.

Inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@WEEGIEGEOLOGIST/NICKBUCKLEYMBE