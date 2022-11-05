Firebomb Attack On UK Immigration Centre Was 'motivated By Terrorist Ideology', Police Say

The firebombing of a UK Immigration Centre last week was "motivated by a terrorist ideology", the UK Police said on November 5. Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who have been working with Kent Police since the initial investigation of this incident, have recovered evidence which indicates that the attack at the UK Immigration Centre in Dover on October 30, 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology. During the attack, a number of crude incendiary devices were thrown outside the premises by a man who arrived at the scene alone in a car.

A number of significant witnesses were spoken to during the probe and incriminating material has been recovered, including digital media devices. On examining the items, evidence suggests that there was an extreme right wing motivation behind the attack. There is currently nothing to suggest the offender was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public, the British police said.

Probe into Firebomb Attack At UK Immigration Centre

The investigation is ongoing, including work being carried out on behalf of His Majesty’s Coroner. Meanwhile, Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said, “Increasingly in counter terrorism casework, across all ideologies, we are seeing individuals who have mental health concerns and a hateful mind-set." Further, he stated,“After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident.”

According to Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, this was clearly a very worrying incident and although nobody was seriously hurt, two people did sustain minor injuries. The UK Police are seeking help from the public and are looking for the footage and pictures related to the incident. While speaking on the matter, Tim Jacues also said, “Assessing when this crosses the terrorism threshold is a complex process and needs to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. These decisions need to be determined by the facts, as far as they can be established at any given time."

Image: AP