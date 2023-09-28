Rashmi Samant has revealed in a tell-all book about UK's prestigious Oxford University, baring the dark side of an institution that is spoken of in glowing terms across the world. This came after she became the first Indian to be elected as the President of the Oxford Student Union (SU). In her book, titled ‘A Hindu in Oxford,’ Samant shared in detail about her harrowing experience of being allegedly targeted and singled out by her professors at the university.

She claimed that they questioned her holding the office of president of the student union citing her religious and ethnic backgrounds, reported ANI. While answering about the racism that natives often have to experience in foreign countries, Samant said, "Bharatiya students" face a lot of discrimination and hatred which is not discussed openly in public. She also stressed that neither the victims nor silent sufferers have been given any platform to bring their concerns into the public domain.

Rashmi Samant speaks about Discrimination against Hindus at Oxford University

While giving an exclusive interview to ANI, Rashmir Samant shared what all happened when she stepped down from her post in February of 2021. According to her, the matter would have gone to the stage of "conviction" (for the professors she accused of harassment and the university authorities) "if they had not found somebody who looked an Indian to take over (from her)". Anvee Bhutani was reportedly Samant's successor, and the Samant stated that Bhutani said she faced no discrimination on grounds of her nationality and ethnicity.

"Avnee is doing a disservice to the movement (on campus) by playing down the trauma that somebody else has lived through," said Samant, reported ANI. While criticising Avnee's move, Rashmi claimed that "she has no proof to back her claim. It was an act to defame me and to play down the seriousness of racism abroad for ulterior motives."

Comparing it with the British era, she said that ''We have seen a lot of people of Bharitya origin who used to defend the British as it was something positive for the Indian people.'' "All they are doing is lying and lapping up to the expectations of the British," said Samant.

Further, highlighting the spirit of Indians, she said, "Our people are treated very badly and are always discriminated against. We never take it as an excuse not to excel. We do not cry. We do not become crybabies. Instead, we fight it and give it back to their face."