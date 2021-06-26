'Fitting Tribute': UK Unveils New £5 Coin Commemorating Prince Philip

A limited-edition £5 coin commemorating the life of Prince Philip was unveiled on June 26 by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The special edition coin features a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh and it was released as part of Armed Forces Day. According to a press release, the coin’s design was approved by the Duke himself back in 2008 and the inscription reads, “HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021”.

Sunak said it was a "fitting tribute" to the royal consort, “who moved and inspired so many people around the world with his decades of service both to the nation and her majesty the Queen”.

He added, “I'm proud to unveil the coin on Armed Forces Day, considering his distinguished naval career and unwavering dedication to our monarch and to his royal duties, and it is only right that he and the Queen are depicted together on both sides of it”.

Prince Philip served as the president of the Royal Mint advisory committee for 47 years from 1952 until 1999. During his time, he oversaw the creation of the coins for decimalisation and four definitive portraits of the Queen. The coin, designed by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, is legal tender but has been designed as a limited-edition collectable and will not enter circulation. According to BBC, the Royal Mint will also make a £50,000 donation to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, set up by the prince in 1956, to support its community work in the UK and across the world.

Anne Jessopp, Chief Executive of The Royal Mint, said, “ It feels fitting that this coin – which was personally approved by the Prince - will also support the work of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. The Awards have benefited millions of young people since they were formed in 1956, and are perhaps Prince Philip’s greatest legacy”.

Stamps in memory of Duke of Edinburgh

Meanwhile, the new coin follows a collection of new stamps in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain’s Royal Mail unveiled four new stamps featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband. The stamps feature black and white photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh over the years. The images show Prince Philip at different ages wearing a suit, bowler hay and even dressed in naval uniform.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle and was laid to rest on April 17. He was married to the British monarch for over seven decades and was her rock through her 69-year reign. The latest stamp unveiled by the service is called, “In Memoriam, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Miniature Sheet”. The miniature sheet (35mm*37mm) is priced by the Royal Mail at 5.76 pounds ($8.10).

