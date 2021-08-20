Five-year-old Afghan Refugee Falls To Death From Hotel Window In The United Kingdom

In a harrowing incident, a five-year-old boy who had recently fled the Taliban along with his family fell to his death from a ninth-floor hotel window in the UK's Sheffield, under mysterious circumstances.

South Yorkshire police identified the child as an Afghani national named Mohammed Munib Majeedi who arrived in Britain in recent weeks with his family. The child’s family was housed temporarily at the Metropolitan hotel that cost £33 for the night. Majeedi’s parents were interpreters for the British Army in Afghanistan, and his father was employed at the UK embassy in Kabul, British newspapers quoted sources as saying.

Aghast at the incident, Refugee Council called for the UK Home Office to launch a probe into the matter. The home office had earlier sounded safety concerns at the hotels where the Afghan refugees were lodged. This also raises questions on the Boris Johnson administration as to why did the government decide to shelter Afghan refugees in places where safety has been an issue. Last year, the UK used the hotel as the temporary accommodation to house asylum seekers. Approximately a year later, the UK Home Office’s scheme directed those fleeing the Taliban to be kept in Sheffield.

APPEAL: We are appealing for information after a child sadly died in the Blonk Street area of Sheffield yesterday.



It is reported that a five-year-old boy fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel at around 2.30pm.



Read more here: https://t.co/hc7KXDb9U8 pic.twitter.com/2lOwOnLKQp — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) August 19, 2021

"This a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family who have gone through so much trauma and suffering to reach the UK. It is vital the Home Office carry out an urgent investigation into what has happened so steps can be taken to quickly learn lessons," Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council said in a televised remark. He added, "We don't know the details of the incident but it is imperative that families who come from Afghanistan are given all the support they need and housed in appropriate accommodation. They are vulnerable and often very traumatised."

It should be mentioned that the hotel has had safety concerns with its windows that can open extremely wide, according to The Guardian, and yet the Afghan child was accommodated at the site by the UK government. Refugee Council has now called for a complete review of the accommodation located at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street where the Afghan child fell just on Wednesday, 18 August.

[An RAF flight from Afghanistan arrives at RAF Brize Norton airbase in England. The plane carrying more British nationals and Afghans from Afghanistan landed at Brize Norton on Tuesday night, as the evacuation process continued. Image: Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP]

Afghan kid arrived in UK just four days ago

The boy had arrived in Sheffield with his hopeful family just four days before the incident to start a new life in the UK as they fled the Taliban’s retribution. "They came here to save their lives and now this has happened. It is so sad,” an eyewitness told ITV. Police vehicles were seen flooding the scene on Wednesday at the back of the hotel onto the NCP Blonk Street car park where the Afghan kid lay in a pool of blood. It is being reported that the child was staying with his father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters.

[Demonstrators hold placards in Parliament Square, in London to demand that politicians recognize that the war in Afghanistan was a catastrophe that must not be repeated. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to update parliament lawmakers Wednesday about the evacuation of British nationals and local allies from Afghanistan. Image: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali]