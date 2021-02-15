Five-year-old Girl Uses Her Tooth Fairy Money To Create 'bag Of Love' For Homeless People

In another incident of compassion, a five-year-old girl from the UK used all her "tooth fairy" gifted money to help the homeless people. While the coronavirus pandemic has pushed many to the brink of poverty, Amaya Thompson, used her prize money to create goodie bags consisting of food and toiletries for the homeless. Speaking about the same to Daily Mail, the young girl said that she considered herself a lucky girl and wanted to share it with others.

Earlier this month, Thompson was gifted £50 after she lost two of her milk teeth. While usually the kids are offered a few pounds but the little girl got lucky. However, instead of using the whole amount on herself, she decided to use the money to create "Bag of love" for those in need.

Thompson made a total of 20 goodies bags using £40 and kept the remaining £10 for buying a few toys. She, along with her mother, bought paper bags and filled them with everyday stuff. A deodorant, a toothbrush, a dry shampoo, some wipes and hand sanitiser, and a little food item. Amaya's mother said that she only spent £10 of the tooth fairy's money on toys for herself.

Bag of love for poor

According to Daily Mail, she had gotten the idea by seeing other people who often offered money to homeless people on the street. Her mother, Samatha revealed that she was surprised at her gesture. Elaborating on the idea, she said that her daughter told her that homeless people must be very cold as they don't have anywhere to live and that they should help them in whichever way possible. As per the latest data, the country has reported 4.04 million cases and over 117 thousand COVID-19 related deaths.

