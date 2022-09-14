Flight-tracking Record Set: 6 Mn Tune Into Journey Of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin To London

The aircraft carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has broken records to become the most-tracked flight ever. According to aviation tracker website Flightradar24, around five million people followed along online as the British monarch was flown from Edinburgh to London on September 13. The aviation tracker revealed that 4.79 million people tracked the flight's journey on Flightradar24 web and mobile app services. In addition, 296,000 followed the flight on the YouTube stream.

The website said that 6 million people tried to follow the flight carrying UK Queen's coffin within the first minute of the activation of "aircraft’s transponder." The people tracking the plane carrying the Queen's coffin smashed the previous record set by the flight of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she visited Taiwan in August. According to Flightradar24, Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan was followed by 2.2 million people. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was carried in the Royal Air Force flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt near London.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken to Buckingham Palace after it arrived at the RAF Northolt. Meanwhile, the British monarch's coffin was being taken to the Palace of Westminster in a procession on Wednesday. The royal family members, including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry took part in the procession of the Queen's coffin that got underway from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. Notably, it marked the last time the Queen's mortal remains departed Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. According to Buckingham Palace, the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 1100hrs (local time). Before the Queen's coffin was brought to London, it laid at rest in St Giles' Cathedral to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects. Ever since Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, people in the United Kingdom have left flowers and cards outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the Queen. Condolences have poured in from across the world for Queen Elizabeth II.