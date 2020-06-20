London: Red Arrows Perform Flypast To Mark 80th Anniversary Of French Resistance Speech

The Red Arrows carried out a flypast on Friday over London with their French counterpart La Patrouille in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of a famous speech by French Resistance leader Charles de Gaulle. In 1940, Gaulle sent a radio message to Nazi-occupied France, urging people not to give up the struggle against Hitler.

To mark the celebration of the famous wartime broadcast, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson met French President Emmanuel Macron in Downing Street, London, and watched the flypast. "We will never forget the sacrifices made for our freedom. Our countries will forever be neighbors and friends, united by our common values," Johnson said in his tweet.

READ | Boris Johnson, Prince Charles greet Emmanuel Macron with Namaste amid COVID-19 scare

Aujourd'hui, j’ai accueilli @EmmanuelMacron à @10DowningStreet pour le 80e anniversaire de l’appel du général Charles de Gaulle du 18 juin. Nous n'oublierons jamais les sacrifices faits pour notre liberté.



Nos pays seront à jamais voisins et amis, unis par nos valeurs communes. pic.twitter.com/C53NEWf4Lh — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 18, 2020

During their meeting, the two counterparts discussed post-Brexit trade arrangements between the UK and EU, as per reports. The two leaders also discussed easing the 14-day coronavirus quarantine measures put in place for visitors entering the UK and citizens returning to the UK. During the meet, the French President Macron was exempted from quarantine requirements, as a 'representative of a foreign country on business', the report stated.

READ | Air Boris: Johnson's plane gets red, white and blue makeover

During their meet, the two leaders viewed artefacts and letters from General de Gaulle's time in London and from his partnership with the UK's wartime prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill. Johnson presented Macron with a framed montage of a telegram sent from General de Gaulle to Sir Winston on Victory in Europe Day, in 1945, and Sir Winston's reply. He also gifted his counterpart a model of Sir Winston's open-top Land Rover and a photograph of General de Gaulle in Paris, shortly after the city's liberation from German forces in 1944.

French President Macron thanked his counterpart and the people of the UK for their warm welcome and said he was honored to be a part of the memory of General de Gaulle and of free men and women.

Thank you @BorisJohnson and thank you to the British people for your warm welcome! I am proud to have honoured the memory of General de Gaulle and of free men and women. Eighty years ago, London and the British people took them in and shared their battle. Let us never forget. https://t.co/LX7ftYgRBz — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 19, 2020

READ | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on u-turn on UK school meals

READ | Boris Johnson, Prince Charles greet Emmanuel Macron with Namaste amid COVID-19 scare