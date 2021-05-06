'Focussed On 2030 Roadmap': EAM S Jaishankar After Meeting With Dominic Raab At G7 Summit

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar concluded the bilateral foreign ministers' meeting with British counterpart Dominic Raab on May 6 during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in London. Jaishankar, taking to his Twitter, informed that the focus is on responsibility for implementing the '2030 Roadmap'. He said he is confident that there will be early progress on many fronts. Jaishankar further mentioned that the two diplomats explored "strategic convergences" across regions and discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation in some detail. After members of the Indian delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Jaishankar was forced to take his scheduled meetings virtually.

What is '2030 Roadmap'?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson held a virtual bilateral summit on May 4 and agreed upon an ambitious 'Roadmap 2030' that will elevate bilateral ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership". The roadmap is expected to build a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in key areas like trade, economy, defence and security, climate action and health. The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' and announced intent to negotiate a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Jaishankar's meeting with Japanese counterpart

Jaishankar on May 5 said he held a cordial virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi during which they discussed intensifying their bilateral engagement in the near future and reviewed regional issues in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar held the meeting with Motegi on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders also reviewed regional issues in the Indo-Pacific, a strategically vital region that has seen growing Chinese assertiveness.

Jaishankar also met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London. Blinken and MEA discussed the COVID-19 crisis, vaccine production capacity and supply chains. It is worth mentioning that India is not a G7 member but is among other countries invited to attend the first in-person meeting of the group's foreign ministers in more than two years in London this week.

