Following Myanmar Coup, UK Advices Nationals To Leave Country Amid Rising Violence

The UK government on Friday advised British Nationals in Myanmar to leave the country immediately by commercial means unless they have an urgent reason to stay. The UK embassy has said it will continue to work in Myanmar to support a 'return to democracy and an end to the violence,' which has unleashed in the country ever since its military overthrew the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Issuing guidelines for British nationals seeking to return home amid the ongoing coup, the UK government advised them to travel through ‘relief’ flights that are available for commercial booking. The military has extended the suspension of normal commercial passenger flights until 31 May 2021.

"If you are not able to leave Myanmar at this time, you are advised to stay home and stay safe. If you need to leave home for essential reasons, you should do so quickly, avoiding crowds," the statement read. READ | UN expert: Myanmar junta 'murdered' at least 70 since coup

Noting that the Visa Application Centre in Yangon is temporarily closed, the government advised British nationals looking to return to the UK urgently with family members, should contact YangonBritfamilyvisas@fcdo.gov.uk for initial advice.

"The present situation in Myanmar means that it is not reasonable to obtain a pre-departure coronavirus test in that country before departure to the UK," it added.

Myanmar coup

On February 1, the military assumed control of Myanmar after arresting Prime Minister Suu Kyi, President Myint, and several other political leaders and declared a state of emergency. Political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence have been on the rise.

The military has ordered a nightly internet shutdown, blocked various internet platforms, and disrupted internet and phone networks. Moreover, access to money has also become increasingly difficult with banks shut and ATMs not functioning. A nationwide curfew has been imposed by the military junta between 8 pm and 4 am until further notice.