Following US, Britain To Withdraw Military Troops From Afghanistan By September: Reports

UK will initiate the military troop withdrawal out of conflict-ridden Afghanistan by September 11 with the US, a government official familiar with the development said, confirming the report carried by The Times. Britain is planning to withdraw nearly all of its 750 troops on the same day as the United States on the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Afghanistan following 9/11 attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda, UK’s Ministry of Defence told British news agencies. UK’s armed forces have been deployed to Afghanistan in support of the UN-authorised, NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission, and as part of the US-led Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). The British troops have participated in several operations since 2003 under ‘Operation Herrick’, the final phase of which concluded on 31 December 2014.

“Around half of the currently deployed UK units come under the command of a UK 1-star within the United States Marine Corps commanded headquarters,” according to UK’s Defense Ministry. British troops are also currently stationed within Camp Bastion, in Kandahar and Kabul. UK’s NATO-led military entered Afghanistan after the 9/11 US attacks to fight against the Taliban regime and cooperates with the US Army under the command of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Britsh forces have been working for the democratically-elected Afghan Government to maintain stability and security in the region. NATO currently has more than 130,000 military troops from over 50 nations deployed in Afghanistan.

On my second trip to Brussels, I look forward to productive conversations with Allies on a range of shared priorities. We are stronger when we work together. #WeAreNATO — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 12, 2021

After Biden administration announced Wednesday that the US will withdraw all remaining 2,500 US troops, and 1000 special forces soldiers from Afghanistan by September 11, ending America’s “longest war”, UK said that it will pull out the British troops, making changes in agreement with US and NATO-allies and consultation with allies and partners. For any chance of peace, the Taliban must engage in a constructive dialogue with the Afghan government, the UK’s Ministry of Defence told local reporters. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told NATO allies in Brussels, that there has to be a “safe, deliberate and co-ordinated” withdrawal of foreign armed forces from Afghanistan on the new deadline September 11, which is nearly 4 months ahead of Trump’s deadline for total withdrawal on May 1.

1/2 Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan. — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) April 13, 2021

The IEA performs its works with consultations according to the guidance of the noble religion of Islam and then adopts the stance whatsoever is decided in the result of the consultation. — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) April 13, 2021

[Credit: US Army]

Germany, similarly, announced on Wednesday that it will implement the US’ plan for the withdrawal of German military troops from Afghanistan. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a state televised address said: "We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together.” She stressed that a unanimous NATO decision on the troops' withdrawal will be announced after the special session of the "Quad" meeting. The Times had earlier reported that the foreign troops in Afghanistan “would struggle” without American support, as they heavily relied on US defense bases and infrastructure. A senior military official on condition of anonymity told reporters that if the Taliban forces attacked the withdrawing military troops, they would be met with the 'harshest retaliation'.

In a statement that was aired by German public broadcaster ARD, Kramp-Karrenbauer said, “I stand for an orderly withdrawal, and I expect us to decide this today (at NATO).”

May 1 deadline skipped

US troops have been stationed in Afghanistan to conduct Special Operations missions with Afghan forces against terrorist outfits such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. The former President Donald Trump, however, signed an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 that agreed to pull out all the soldiers from the region by May 1, 2021. However, as the former Trump administration was leaving office, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby had said that the Taliban had failed “to meet its commitments” keeping the decision of complete troop withdrawal in a limbo. No final decision was reached by the Biden administration until last month, and there have been doubts about the implementation of a total withdrawal as also, a UN report claimed that the Taliban had not disavowed al-Qaeda.

(Image Credit: AP)