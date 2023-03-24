For The 1st Time, People Will Be Allowed To Walk On Westminster Abbey's Cosmati Pavement

Westminster Abbey is set to offer a unique experience to visitors this summer in honor of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. As part of a special program of events, visitors will be able to take a guided tour of the abbey's royal connections, including the historic Coronation Chair, and gain access to the medieval Cosmati pavement. The pavement, which is normally only viewable from the bottom of the High Altar steps, will serve as the site of the king's coronation and visitors will have the opportunity to walk on it for the first time in recent history, although, they will have to walk barefoot. According to a report from the Guardian, this special offering is sure to attract many tourists eager to experience the historic and cultural significance of the abbey in a truly unique way.

The Cosmati pavement, a remarkable mosaic floor constructed of marble, stone, glass and metal, lies in front of the High Altar at Westminster Abbey. It was originally commissioned by Henry III and completed in 1268, serving as the centrepiece of his abbey. Since then, the pavement has witnessed coronations spanning over 700 years. Guided by experts, the tour will offer visitors an opportunity to explore the rich history and importance of the Cosmati pavement. Groups of 10 will be allowed on to the floor with all participants required to remove their shoes in order to safeguard its surface. The tours will run on selected days between May 15 and July 29, and cost £15 in addition to the abbey entry fee.

The Cosmati pavement is a stunning example of mosaic stonework and is named after the Italian family that created it. It is considered the finest surviving example of its kind outside of Italy. However, for much of the past 150 years, it was hidden from public view under a carpet. It was not until a two-year conservation project was completed by the abbey in 2010 that the pavement was uncovered and restored to its former glory.

The significance of the pavement

Measuring 7 meters and 58 centimeters (24 feet and 10 inches) square, the pavement has played a significant role in coronations for over 700 years. It has been covered with a special carpet during previous coronations, including those of George VI in 1937 and Elizabeth II in 1953. However, for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, the pavement will be on full display. Interestingly, the Cosmati pavement contains a cryptic inscription that predicts the end of the world. The inscription claims that the pavement will last for 19,683 years, and includes a riddle that adds up the lifespans of various animals, including dogs, horses, men, stags, ravens, eagles, and whales.

It is worth flagging that this is not the first time that the Royal Family has attempted to remove the distance between the family and the common people. Queen Elizabeth allowed visitors into her residence for the first time in 1992. That was also a significant event.

Britain will be witnessing a coronation after a long time. The last coronation took place in 1953, when King Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II was coronated.