Former British PM Margaret Thatcher Named Her Outfits After Gorbachev, Reagan

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher named her outfits after global leaders like Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, newly released documents revealed. The conservative leader also had several dresses named after BBC broadcaster Terry Wogan.

Margaret Thatcher Archive Trust, which has been gradually releasing former Prime Minister’s private files, released the latest set which detailed the incident. According to the private records, Thatcher wore ‘Pink Chanel Gorbachev’, named after the eighth and last leader of the erstwhile Soviet Union, during a visit to the set of Coronation Street, a British television programme.

UK’s first female Prime Minister named more outfits after Gorbachev than any other leader. Thatcher also wore a dress named after Gorbachev when she hosted the Russian leader in London in 1989. According to a BBC report, Chris Collins, from the Margaret Thatcher Archive Trust, said that "only certain men" had the honour of having an outfit named after them which also included for US President Ronald Reagan.

Collins noted that Thatcher named a dress after Waddesdon Manor, a Buckingham country house, where and when she met French President Francois Mitterrand. While meeting US President George HW Bush in 1990, she wore a dress that was recorded as "Black Dull Suit".

In the same year, Thatcher was interviewed by BBC broadcaster Terry Wogan and had several dresses named after him including a "Wogan Long" and a "Wogan Short". According to Collins, the former British PM got more clothes after a visit to Moscow in 1987 and started purchasing more clothes.

Warned over Johnson's article

The documents also revealed that Thatcher was warned over a newspaper article written by current Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 1990. Johnson was working as Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph and wrote an article on Europe in which he had described the comments by the then-European Commission President Jacques Delors. Johnson suggested that Delors had unveiled plans for a European Economic Community “superstate”.

