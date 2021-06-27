Former Finance Minister Sajid Javid To Replace Matt Hancock As UK Health Secretary

After Matt Hancock resigned as the UK Health Secretary following his kissing scandal that rocked the Boris Johnson government, former chancellor Sajid Javid has been appointed to take up the role in his stead. Taking to Twitter, Javid said that he was honoured to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time, and looked forward to contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time.



I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the Cabinet once again. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 26, 2021

About UK's new Health Secretary

British-Pakistani politician Sajid Javid had served as the Home Secretary under former UK Prime Minister Theresa May before Boris Johnson's arrival in Downing Street in July 2019. Under him, he assumed the role of the shortest-serving Chancellor of the Exchequer also known as the government's chief financial minister in UK's political history, serving only 6 months in office. According to the Institute for Government, the record was previously held by Iain Macleod who passed away shortly after taking office in the 1970s.

Javid had resigned as Finance Minister last year, a month before he was set to deliver his first Budget in February 2020, after an alleged tussle with Johnson's former chief advisor Dominic Cummings which drove him out of the office of the Treasury. His re-appointment into the Boris cabinet as the UK Health Secretary comes at a crucial time where COVID-19 cases are once again on a rise in England.

Matt Hancock resigns

Earlier this week, The Sun published scandalous images of UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo inside the Department of Health and Social care building on May 6. The duo, both of who are married with children, were caught violating COVID-19 rules of maintaining distance at all times. After the CCTV images were published, Matt Hancock reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing guidance and resigned from his post on Saturday, a day after apologising for the act.

Taking to Twitter, Hancock released a video statement and said, "I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in the country has made, that you have made. Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign.”