Four-year-old Girl Discovers Prehistoric Dinosaur Footprint On Welsh Beach

A four-year-old girl from South Wales made a spectacular discovery after she found a well-preserved dinosaur footprint on the beach near Barry during a walk with her father and a dog. The 220 million-year-old footprint has caught the attention of palaeontologists across the globe, who are now calling the rare discovery the ‘best specimen ever found’ that can help scientists unravel more facts about the movement of the primitive creatures. The specimen was confirmed at Bendricks Bay where Ireland resident Lily Wilder loitered with her dad Richard.

According to a press release by the museum that now preserves the prints, the young girl carefully examined the sand as she walked. She found the strange-looking impression and alerted her father. The duo captured the print on camera. Lily’s mother told the museum authorities that when her husband showed the photograph she thought it looked amazing. The Welsh beach is well known for its dinosaur footprints.

Identified as a 'Grallator'

Ireland’s local museum, Amgueddfa Caerdydd shared the update in a Twitter post, with a caption: ‘A well-preserved dinosaur footprint has been discovered on a beach near Barry in south Wales and could help scientists establish more about how dinosaurs walked.’ National Museum of Wales Paleontology curator Cindy Howells described the discovery as amazing and big. The footprint was identified as a Grallator, a common type of small, three-toed footprint. The exact dinosaur that made it is yet being probed by scientists. The palaeontology curator from Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, said the print will give scientists information about an unidentified creature and how it walked the Earth.

“The new footprint Is just over 10 cm long and is likely to have been made by a dinosaur that stood about 75 cm tall and 2.5 m long,” the museum informed in the release. “It would have been a slender animal which walked on its two hind feet and actively hunted other small animals and insects,” it added. The National Museum Cardiff is investigating more into the specimen that is about 2.5 meters (about 8 feet) long, which, researchers believe belonged to a slender animal with a tail.

