France's Emmanuel Macron Calls UK's Boris Johnson 'clown' Amid Fishing Row, Migrant Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has privately called Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “clown” during a briefing with his advisors. Macron further claimed that Johnson was “good for nothing” and criticised his behaviour during the fishing row, sausage war, nuclear submarine deal cancellation, reported Daily Mail citing Le Canard Enchaine. The comment by Macron against Johnson came during his recent visit to Croatia, the day after 27 migrants drowned while crossing the English Channel.

Macron calls Johnson 'clown'

Macron has expressed that Johnson wants to position himself as a victim and make Paris a “scapegoat” for Brexit being “catastrophic” due to shortage of fuel and other issues, Daily Mail reported citing Le Canard Enchaine. The French President told advisors that Johnson presides over a “circus” and mentioned that they have 'grown-up' talks in private, however, he is “inelegant” in public.

Reportedly, Macron had told members of his inner circle that the UK Prime Minister had apologised in private for making France a "scapegoat" over issues like fishing, sausage war, submarine deal. He further stated that the UK Prime Minister told him that he had to do it for public opinion.

French President Emmanuel Macron believed that a great country like the UK was let down by its Prime Minister due to his “good for nothing” attitude. The Le Canard report mentioned that after Macron arrived in Zagreb on 24 November and he spoke about the migrant tragedy with Boris Johnson on phone. However, it was during the talks, the advisers came to know about the letter posted by the UK PM on Twitter. The letter posted by Johnson explained measures suggested by Britain, including the return of those who crossed the Channel.

UK PM letter to French President

On 25 November, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Macron to take back migrants who landed in the UK after crossing the Channel. The British PM took to his official Twitter handle to publish a letter which he addressed to Macron after at least 27 migrants lost their lives while trying to enter England through the English Channel. In the letter, Johnson has also mentioned five measures that their countries need to take in order to avoid fatalities in the English Channel.

The UK Prime Minister in the letter addressed to France President wrote, “I propose that we put in place a bilateral readmissions agreement to allow all illegal migrants who cross the Channel to be returned.” He further added, “This would have an immediate effect and would significantly reduce - if not stop- the crossings, saving lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs.”

My letter to President Macron. pic.twitter.com/vXH0jpxzPo — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2021

Image: AP