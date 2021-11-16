Free Balochistan Movement Events Held In US, UK & Europe To Commemorate Baloch Martyrs Day

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) was held events in different cities of Europe, the US, Canada and the UK to commemorate the Baloch Martyrs' Day on November 13. According to a report by ANI, the commemorative programs were organised by FBM Branches in the UK, Germany, Canada, Finland, Sweden, America and the Arabian Gulf.

In the United Kingdom, the event was held at Birkbeck University in London where activists from Kurdistan, Al-Ahwaz, South Azerbaijan, Tamil and others participated to pay their respects to Baloch Martyrs as well martyrs of all occupied nations that laid their lives in defence of their nations. A large number of Baloch activists including women and children also attended the Baloch Martyr’s Day event in a bid to pledge that they will continue to advocate and lobby for freedom of Balochistan from the occupation of Iran and Pakistan.

Free Balochistan Movement

As per a report by ANI, the speakers at the event spoke about cooperation between the oppressed nations. They also expressed their support and solidarity with the Baloch struggle for independence. During the event, the FBM Vice President, Dr Shahsawar Baloch, and FBM member Rasheed Baloch briefed the participants about the Baloch struggles, historical incidents that led to the occupation of Baloch and the battle of 1839 when the Baloch ruler Mir Mehrab Khan Baloch refused to surrender before the British forces, following which he, along with several other comrades, were killed.

Several other speakers also addressed the event. They said that the unity of the oppressed nations was the need of time to make the struggles of occupied nations successful and make an impact on the international level. They also talked about the importance of Baloch women’s participation in the Baloch struggle and on the international platform to highlight the sufferings, plight and hardships that Baloch women face in the contemporary world.

Elsewhere, members of the FBM held an event in Dusseldorf city in Germany, where speakers including Rohail Marri, son of Baloch leader later Balach Marri spoke. The activists paid homage to fallen heroes of Balochistan's freedom struggle. They said that 13 November 1839 was the day to remember the sacrifices and hardship of Baloch martyrs and who laid their lives for the prosperity of Balochistan. Additionally, FBM Finland, America, Sweden, Canada and Gulf Branches also organised events on 13 November - the Baloch Martyrs' Day.

(With inputs from ANI)