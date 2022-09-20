French President Emmanuel Macron Does A Sneaker Blunder At Queen's Funeral; Twitter Reacts

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited the UK to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, he was criticised for "shaming" France with a footwear disaster. Prior to the funeral of the Queen on September 19, he was one of the hundreds of international leaders that arrived in London over the weekend.

Following his arrival in London, Macron was seen strolling through the city with his wife Brigitte on September 18. However, the footwear worn by the French President quickly caught the attention of commentators. Macron was wearing navy blue trainers in addition to a pair of dark sunglasses. Due to the fact that Queen's state funeral was just one day away, netizens argued that this was an act of disrespect.

Here is how Twitter reacted to French President's footwear

I want to apologize to my English friends for the lack of dignity of #Macron (sneakers & sunglasses) when he came to London for the funeral of Queen #ElisabethII — Patrick AUZOU (@PatrickAUZOU) September 19, 2022

it's really the competition between trudeau and macron to who will ruin people's lives the most and who will be the most ridiculous (macron & his "wife" who went to london in sneakers — Nasomdi (@nonadno) September 19, 2022

UK tabloids ain't having it when Macron's turn up in sneakers, mad disrespect. pic.twitter.com/EAoq7AURkv — ✨Reina Nakamoto✨ 🕊 (@mindstatex) September 18, 2022

Macron rima con Vuitton:El ridículo look de MACRON y esposa



-"Que se sepa bien, cariño, que la capital de la moda es París y no Londres". Los Macron marcan tendencia incluso velando a su majestad, con sneakers aunque no hayan hecho las 13 horas de cola. pic.twitter.com/Czk2D85vz6 — Carlos G. Blanco (@buho4444a) September 19, 2022

French media held debate over Macron's sneakers

Following criticism posted online, the French talk show radio channel RMC held a discussion on September 19 about whether it was "shocking" to see the president wearing streetwear to such an event. Presenter Estelle Denis insisted that there was "a dress code to respect." They were referred to as the "trainers of discord" by Le Figaro.

Other media sources worked to dispel a spreading online rumour that Macron had worn sneakers at the queen's funeral, which was spread by far-right politicians and the president's detractors. Notably, the French president had changed into more formal attire by the time he and his wife paid their respects in front of the coffin on September 18. Macron was dressed in a black suit and a black tie.

The pair arrived in a bus with other leaders for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and dressed similarly formally. The images did, however, highlight Macron's costly taste, which could be problematic for a guy who is mocked by some as the "president of the rich" and following a summer in which he was spotted using a jet ski while on vacation. Le Figaro reports that the in-issue trainers are produced by the upscale French fashion label J.M. Weston and cost 570 euros for a pair.

