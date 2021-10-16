French Ticket Holder Bags EuroMillions Whopping Jackpot Of $252mn; Read Details Here

A lucky ticket holder from France bagged the EuroMillions lottery's prize money of a whopping £184 million ($252mn) on Friday night. The announcement was made by National Lottery as reported by UK media. However, as per SkyNews, the amount was still unclaimed.

The winner how has 60 days to claim his prize along with valid identity proof and the ticket. The EuroMillions winning numbers from October 15 were: 49, 21, 26, 34, 31. On the other hand, the Lucky Stars were 05 and 02. As per the UK's Mirror, this is the largest win this year in the United Kingdom, surpassing £122mn ($167mn) in April and £111mn ($152mn) in June.

French prize winner to be richer than Adele

The claimant could count themself richer than singer Adele, whose current net worth is £130 mn, Sky News reported quoting stats from The Sunday Times Rich List.

So far, there have been two winners of the UK EuroMillions jackpot, including the April prize that was grabbed by an anonymous winner. Reportedly, since Friday, the sale of tickets among Britishers has accelerated following the announcement of the win. Notably, EuroMillions tickets are available in nine European countries- France, Spain, UK, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Switzerland, since 2004. Since then, there has been over 14,000 draws with France seeing most winners, iTV reported.

UK EuroMillions jackpot winners

The current record-holding win was of an anonymous British citizen. According to iTV, the player bagged £170 million in October 2019. The last known winners from the UK were Frances and Patrick Connolly from Northern Ireland. As reported, he bagged a £115 million prize money in 2019. As per Mirror, EuroMillions says that the players have one in 139,838,160 chances to pick the correct number. Another jackpot draw now awaits for Tuesday. The prize money for the National Lottery draw for Tuesday is worth £14 million.

