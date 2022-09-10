From Biden To Japan's Emperor, Know Who All Will Attend UK Queen's State Funeral In London

As tributes have poured in after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, leaders and monarchs from across the world are expected to attend her state funeral, which is expected to take place later this month. According to reports, world leaders would be reaching Westminster Abbey for a solemn gathering to pay their homage to the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch. The stated funeral is likely to take place around September 19 and Presidents, Prime Ministers, Kings, and Queens, as well as sizable crowds from across the world, are likely to attend the event.

The Guardian reported that the funeral would take place in the same church where the Queen was coronated on June 2, 1953. According to reports, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be the country's first in more than 50 years as the last head of state to receive this honour was Sir Winston Churchill in 1965. Before Churchill, Queen's father, George VI was the last King of the United Kingdom to be accorded a state funeral in 1952.

World leaders and monarchs to attend Queen’s state funeral

According to media reports, several world leaders have already confirmed that they would be attending the Queen's funeral. Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden stated that he would attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in the UK. “Yes. I do not know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” he told reporters in Ohio. Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also indicated that he plans to attend the Queen's funeral. Speaking to reporters, Erdogan stated that he had met the Queen twice at Buckingham Palace.

In addition, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is also likely to be attended by members of other royal families from across Europe, including those from Norway, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, will not attend the event as the relations between Moscow and London have been deteriorating since the former launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine in late February. The Kremlin said in a statement that Russians have a "great respect" for the Queen, but President Putin's presence during the funeral is not an option.

Meanwhile, Japan's Emperor Naruhito confirmed his plan to attend the funeral of the Queen. This will be Naruhito's first overseas trip since his 2019 succession, according to Japanese media. Queen Elizabeth had invited the Emperor in 2020 after acceding to the throne in May 2019, but the trip was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

What is a state funeral?

As part of the state funeral, the body is first carried on a gun carriage which is drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy. From a private resting chapel, the body is then taken to Westminster Hall in the House of Parliament. Depending on where the service is, another procession is then led to either Westminster Abbey or St. Paul's Cathedral. As part of the military procession, heads of state are then given a 21-gun salute, the Independent reported.

Image: AP